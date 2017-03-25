Police blotter: March 25

York County

•Michael E. Rogers, 46, March 13, driving with a suspended or revoked license, following too close.

•Ta'Tyana L. May, 18, March 13, petit larceny.

•Shanijra A. Scott, 19, March 13, petit larceny.

•Keneesha C. Johnson, 26, March 14, petit larceny.

•Ashley D. Moye, 30, March 15, grand larceny.

•Christopher M. Fowlkes, 37, March 15, assault and battery of a family member.

•Danny L. Bowlin, 50, March 16, forging/uttering, obtaining money by false pretenses, petit larceny.

•Laphonso C. Lyon, 29, March 17, accessory before the fact, second degree.

•Xshajah S. McLauchlin, 18, March 17, maiming.

•Ronald A. Green, 29, March 17, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding – zone not specified above.

•Carmen C. Perrin, 41, March 18, drunk in public, profane language.

•Michael B. Wood, 29, March 19, assault and battery of a family member.

•Stephen R. Hogge, 32, March 19, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Abby L. Stanfield, 51, March 20, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, refuse to take blood or breath test, drive while intoxicated.

James City County

•Paul Bass, 61, March 15, profane, threatening language over public airway.

•Christopher Antoine Newsome, 36, March 15, contempt of court.

•Alexis Erin Quayle, 28, March 15, possession of marijuana.

•Julie Charlene Smith, 43, March 15, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Maurice Isaiah Wallace, 38, March 15, assault and battery of a family member.

•Janelle Elise Fields, 25, March 16, possession of marijuana first offense.

•Melisa Nagy Gauldin, 28, March 16, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Prince Nicholas Jervis, 46, March 16, aggravated assault by strangulation.

•Juvenile, 12, Boy, March 16, disorderly conduct.

•Jillian Susan Rakes, 29, March 16, dog at large.

•Richard Aaron LaPastora, 35, March 16, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving – improper control/faulty brakes, no insurance.

•Shelia Marie Sullivan, 23, March 16, park in violation; fail and refuse to remit on violation.

•Malik Andre Fountain, 19, March 16, defrauding hotels, motels greater than or equal to $200.

•Davion Alexis Cueto, 18, March 17, possession of marijuana.

•James Richard Eastwood, 45, March 17, public intoxication or swearing.

•Salim Abdu Gould, 36, March 17, petit larceny.

•William Albert Griffin III, 20, March 17, petit larceny.

•Daquan Arkeem Palmer, 18, March 17, carrying a concealed weapon – first offense, possession of marijuana, unlawful purchase or possession of an alcoholic beverage.

•Eduardo Germaine Watkins, 31, March 17, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Matthew Tillson Daniels, 32, March 18, DUI – third or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana.

•Francisco Alves Jr., 41, March 19, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance.

•Juvenile, 17, Girl, March 19, detention order.

•Juvenile, 15, Boy, March 19, trespassing.

•Clayton Warren Bishop, 45, March 20, revocation of suspended sentence and probation, possession of marijuana.

•Steven Ashley Deane, 59, March 20, annoying phone calls.

•Matthew Wayne Dow, 18, March 20, petit larceny.

•Steven Edwin Gentry, 61, March 20, assault and battery of a family member.

•Renaldre S. Hodges, 44, March 20, capias fail to appear.

•Tailar Lynne Hudson, 22, March 20, stalking.

•Kelsey Nicole Latimer, 23, March 20, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Juvenile, 15, Boy, March 20, assault and battery of a family member.

•Paige B. Rolletta, 27, March 20, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Zachary James Bryant, 24, March 21, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200.

•Johnnie Mathew Chapman, 35, March 21, aggravated malicious wounding, discharge firearm or missile in/at an occupied building, obstructing justice.

•Timothy Ivory Garland, 26, March 21, grand larceny, destruction of property, monument.

Williamsburg

•Charles Edward Lawson, 49, March 17, assault and battery of a family member.

•Omar R. Gonzales, 21, March 17, possession of marijuana.

•Michael William Hennessy, 54, March 17, drunk in public, profane language.

•Jermaine Andre Poindexter-Johnson, 22, March 17, concealed weapon.

•Brian Kristopher Bell, 31, March 17, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

•Courtney Lyons, 29, March 17, drunk in public, profane language.

•Jevon Lyle James, 29, March 17, drunk in public, profane language.

•Joseph Jules McCrea, 19, March 18, possession of marijuana.

•Eric Alfred Payne, 56, March 18, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Ezequiel Sandoval Ramirez, 20, March 18, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

•Sung Won Choi, 22, March 18, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Deshawn Alexander Elder, 22, March 18, drunk in public, profane language.

•Michelle Marie Brown, 20, March 18, petit larceny.

•Jamie Nicole Moore, 19, March 18, petit larceny.

•Giuseppe Morabito, 28, March 18, drunk in public, profane language.

•Michael Hutton Hope, 41, March 18, possession of marijuana.

•Ra'nae Alexis Jones, 20, March 19, possession of marijuana.

•Iesha Adkins, 25, March 19, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

•Michelle Denise Bailey, 49, March 19, larceny or theft, third or subsequent offense.

•Peter Daniel Biles, 41, March 21, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.