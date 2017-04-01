Police blotter for April 1

•Carlos Adonay Linares, 19, March 21, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Justin David Faria, 29, March 22, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Leon Horace Hicks Jr., 29, March 22, assault and battery of a family member.

•David Arthur Jones, 45, March 22, assault and battery of a family member.

•Justin Dario Romero, 22, March 22, driving with a suspended or revoked license, petit larceny.

•Derek Alan Stein, 24, March 22, grand larceny, petit larceny.

•Kayla Shianne Taylor, 19, March 22, forging coin and bank notes.

•Oneil Daquan Thompson, 19, March 22, contempt of court.

•Jessica Renee Vigo, 32, March 22, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Christopher William Ashe Jr., 20, March 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding — 10-14 mph over, unlawful purchase or possession of an alcoholic beverage, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, possession of marijuana.

•Juvenile, Girl, 14, March 23, possession of marijuana.

•Charity Denise Lundberg, 30, March 23, contempt of court.

•Joseph Colin Moon, 30, March 23, assault and battery of a police officer or firefighter.

•Dartanyan Claudius Parker, 36, March 23, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Larry Leon Carrington, 25, March 24, forging coin and bank notes.

•Demetris Johnson, 26, March 24, contempt of court.

•Daniel Edgar Lopez, 37, March 24, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse blood/breath test 1st/2nd/3rd offense.

•Juvenile, Boy, 17, March 24, assault and battery of a family member, possession of marijuana.

•Chareese Simone Cherry, 32, March 25, petit larceny.

•Thomas Lamar Jones, 25, March 25, possession of marijuana.

•Katherine Stephens Reed, 43, March 25, assault and battery of a family member.

•James William Wilson, 51, March 25, fugitive from justice.

•Simon Robert Davies, 30, March 26, abuse and neglect of children.

•Kevin Lee Jackson, 49, March 26, abuse and neglect of children, grand larceny, assault and battery of a family member, destruction of property, monument, trespassing — entering property of another for the purpose of damaging it.

•James Arthur Price Jr., 38, March 26, contempt of court.

•Keegan Daniel Shirkman, 23, March 26, sale, distribute marijuana of greater than an half-ounce but less than five pounds.

•James Ruffin Taylor, 46, March 26, public intoxication or swearing.

•Marshall Alan Turner, 60, March 26, forging coin and bank notes.

•Timas Peterson, 46, March 27, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Jose Luis Ramos, 26, March 27, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

•Quincy Ann Whiting, 70, March 27, no insurance.

•Christine Lee Scates, 44, March 27, trespassing, possession of marijuana.

York County

•Karen L. Weeks, 55, March 21, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Juvenile, Boy, 17, March 21, possession of marijuana.

•Darien J. Loftheim, 23, March 21, assault and battery — simple, assault and battery of a family member, unlawful use or injury to telephone lines, abduction/kidnapping.

•James W. Speegle, 50, March 21, strangulation, assault and battery of a family member.

•Lawrence O. Jones, 51, March 22, drunk in public, profane language, larceny or theft — third or subsequent offense, resisting lawful arrest.

•Juvenile, Girl, 17, March 22, escape from juvenile facility.

•Casey J. Brown, 24, March 22, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200.

•Fritz C. Harris, 57, March 23, destruction of property, monument, drunk in public, profane language.

•Juvenile, Boy, 16, March 23, conspiracy to commit felony, carjacking, aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny, use or display firearm in commission of felony.

•Edgar Dominguez-Lapaix, 38, March 23, trespass on church or school property.

•Summer L. Wilson, 18, March 24, possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

•Ryan C. Yates, 27, March 24, use or display firearm in commission of felony, attempt to commit non-capital offense.

•Chad M. Layden, 38, March 25, refuse to take blood or breath test, indecent exposure, driving after forfeiture of license, drive while intoxicated.

•Jacob A. Setzer, 18, March 25, reckless — general.

•Miles A. Neal, 24, March 26, possession of marijuana.

•Tyler S. Kempton, 21, March 26, brandishing a firearm.

•Bryson C. Mann, 18, March 26, possession of marijuana.

•Shelby L. Butler, 18, March 26, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse to take blood or breath test, possession of marijuana, failure to obey lane markings.

•Johnny S. Walters, 68, March 27, assault and battery of a family member.

Williamsburg

•Edwin Ernesto Hernandez-Nieves, 37, March 24, destruction of property, monument — value greater than or equal to $1,000.

•Ricky Layne Jenkins, 38, March 26, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

•Guy Keith Evans, 22, March 27, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

•Stanley Buchanan Johnson, 23, March 27, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

•Keiyawna A. Taylor, 30, March 27, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Jare Woods, 24, March 28, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

•Peggy Whitaker Manger, 61, March 28, driving with a suspended or revoked license.