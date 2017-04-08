Police blotter for April 8

York County

•Sonya M. Brandt, 53, March 27, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Brady E. Gibson, 22, March 27, embezzlement greater than or equal to $200, grand larceny.

•Mark T. Light, 34, March 28, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

•Mario L. Hill, 36, March 28, larceny or theft — third or subsequent offense.

•Juvenile, Boy, 15, March 28, assault and battery — simple.

•Mary E. Maslaney, 63, March 30, hit and run — unattended vehicle.

•Cameron T. Martin, 28, March 30, possession of marijuana.

•Frederick A. Willis, 62, March 30, unauthorized use of vehicle.

•Kevin E. Minor, 48, March 30, possession of controlled substances.

•Saprina Vaughan, 49, March 30, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Kelley J. Cassani, 48, March 30, assault and battery — family member.

•Matrasa H. Connolly, 25, April 2, concealment, price alter merchandise less than $200.

•Kevin A. Wike, 42, April 2, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Juvenile, Boy, 16, April 3, assault and battery — family member.

James City County

•Daquan Arkeem Palmer, 18, March 28, sale, distribute marijuana.

•Kiara Mia Wiggins, 20, March 28, possession of marijuana.

•Thomas LeCount Wynne, Jr., 35, March 28, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Jose Maria Becerra, 37, March 29, violate protective orders.

•Gabrielle Teresa Cola, 24, March 29, contempt of court.

•Christopher Rashad Johnson, 31, March 29, rape, aggravated assault by strangulation.

•Brandi Melisa Mack, 27, March 29, assault and battery — family member.

•Ernest Jacob Mack, 33, March 29, assault and battery — family member.

•James Linwood Robertson, 66, March 29, grand larceny.

•April Renita Johnson, 25, March 30, violation of ASAP.

•Curtis Lee Lowery, Jr., 30, March 30, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Tyler L. Whiteside, 39, March 30, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Lila Russett Blake, 38, March 31, assault and battery — family member.

Williamsburg

•Juwan Synquez Brown, 20, April 3, possession of marijuana.

•Jordan Allen Davis, 24, April 3, possession of marijuana.

•Dennis Watson, 33, April 3, assault and battery — family member.

•Sha'keem Antonius Brown, 18, April 4, petit larceny.

•Samuel Sant'anna Westbrook, 18, April 4, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•William Harold Melvin, 35, April 6, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Brandon Todd Ragana, 30, April 7, driving under the influence of alcohol.