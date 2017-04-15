Police blotter: April 15

York County

•Steven M. Davis, 32, April 4, possession of marijuana, speeding - 55 mph zone or 65 mph zone as indicated.

•June E. McKinney, 65, April 4, inhaling drugs or inducing others to.

•William M. Worthington, 19, April 5, concealed weapon, possession of marijuana.

•Eric T. Johnson, 23, April 5, petit larceny, trespassing.

•Juvenile, 15, Girl, April 5, assault and battery of a family member.

•Robin L. Valencia, 26, April 6, destruction of plants in public park.

•Dennis Watson, 33, April 6, assault and battery of a family member, destruction of property, monument.

•Jorge Rodriguez-Gomez, 35, manufacture, sale, possession of fictitious operators license, no driver's license.

•Michael A. Wallace, 29, April 7, possess, transport firearms by convicted felons, sale, distribute marijuana of greater than a half-ounce but less than or equal to five pounds.

•Taralyn K. Oslavicky, 35, April 8, drinking while operating motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Chelsee B. Jack, 23, April 8, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Ellie M. Seamon, 22, April 10, assault and battery of a family member.

•Jermaine L. Raynor, 37, April 10, driving under the influence of alcohol, eluding police, no driver's license, unsafe lane change, headlights- fail to illuminate at night or during PO, petit larceny.

•Juvenile, 16, Boy, April 10, petit larceny.

James City County

•Keshaun Michael Allen, 34, April 5, eluding police - endanger persons or police car, abuse and neglect of children, driving while revoked for multiple DUI convictions, driving after forfeiture of license, fraud with registration or title.

•Juvenile, 16, Boy, April 5, assault and battery - simple.

•Myles Douglas Clinton, 28, April 5, possession of marijuana.

•Raymario Isahwah Shackelford, 22, April 5, attempt to commit non-capital offense.

•Ralph G. Stinson, 76, April 5, sexual battery.

•James Edward Vaden, Jr., 56, April 5, parole board warrant.

•Joshua Emanuel Corbett, 27, April 6, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Juvenile, 15, Girl, April 6, petit larceny.

•Latoya Inez McGilvary, 34, April 6, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding - 10-14 mph over.

•Tyazia Lavon Harris-Jones, 19, April 7, trespassing.

•Travis Hudson Mulford, 29, April 7, possession of marijuana - first offense.

•Hugh Scott Walker, 53, April 7, assault and battery - simple, destruction of property, monument, unlawful use or injury to telephone line.

•Wayne Hollis, Jr., 30, April 8, contempt of court, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Danielle Nicole Holloway, 28, April 8, assault and battery of a family member.

•Greyson Scott Ingram, 19, April 9, assault and battery - simple.

•Sarah Elaine Keatley, 39, April 9, assault and battery of a family member.

•Joseph Edward Kenney, 44, April 9, DUI - third or subsequent offense, driving after forfeiture of license, driving with suspended or revoked license, driving while revoked for multiple DUI convictions, speeding - 55/70 zone 15-19 mph over.

•Jenny Alexandra Lunamorales, 46, April 9, petit larceny.

•Arthur Brack McElraft, Jr., 60, April 9, fail to comply with support or JDR court order, operate motor vehicle - habitual offender.

•Juvenile, 15, Boy, April 9, possession of marijuana.

•Khasene Amin Barron, 41, April 10, revocation of suspended sentence or probation, assault and battery - simple, aggravated assault by strangulation.

•Lakisha Nicole Ferebee, 29, April 10, embezzlement of greater than or equal to $200.

•Wanda Elaine Herbin, 49, April 10, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Earl Milton Piggott Jr., 57, April 10, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Nekita Antonio White, 38, April 10, parole board warrant.

•Johnathan David Bailey, 28, April 11, possession of marijuana.

•Harrison Rayfield Cherry, Jr., 41, April 11, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Ronald Lee Combs III, 33, April 11, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Dominic Indell Dixon, 24, April 11, contempt of court.

•Matthew Gray Fitzwater, 26, April 11, abscond from probation supervision.

•Myron Durrell Harrelson, 42, April 11, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Herbert D. Harrison, 41, April 11, capias fail to appear, fail to comply with support or JDR court order.

•Todd Wilson Wright, 49, April 11, fail to appear on misdemeanor charge.

•Jason Evans McKown, 35, April 12, credit card theft, felonious assault.

•Quinesha Moniquie Miller, 25, April 12, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Williamsburg

•William Harold Melvin, 35, April 6, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Brandon Todd Ragans, 30, April 7, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Henry Ivan Contreras, 24, April 9, driving while intoxicated.

•Joshua Daniel Rivera, 21, April 9, drinking while operating a motor vehicle.

•Brandon Lee Hedrick, 24, April 11, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

•Christian Leecarr Patterson, 22, April 13, petit larceny.

•Conall Bowman Kavanagh, 19, April 14, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.