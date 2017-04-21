Police Blotter

York County

•Juvenile, Boy, 17, April 10, petit larceny.

•Jermaine L. Raynor, 37, April 10, driving under the influence of alcohol, eluding police, no driver's license, unsafe lane change, headlights — fail to illuminate at night.

•Orlando A. Harris, 36, April 11, possess, transport firearms by convicted felons, possess firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, manufacture, sale, possession of controlled substance, obtaining drugs by fraud, use unsafe equipment.

•Justin L. Perry, 28, April 11, drunk in public, profane language.

•Jesue I. Torres, 22, April 12, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, abuse and neglect of children, manufacture, sale, possession fictitious operators license, possession of marijuana.

•Derrick L. Moore, 30, April 13, brandishing firearm.

•Monica L. Brown, 20, April 13, grand larceny.

•Jarrett L. Young, 34, April 13, credit card theft, credit card fraud of less than $200.

•Jasmine M. Glassco, 20, April 13, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Ebon P. Bethea, 45, April 13, grand larceny.

•Angela D. Arruda, 54, April 14, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Anne E. Raines, 24, April 14, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance, unsafe lane change, state license plates — front and rear required, driving with suspended or revoked license, no insurance.

•Lisa M. Keefe, 21, April 14, threats to bomb or damage building, profane, threatening language over public airway.

•Toni S. Schmidt, 47, April 14, speeding — zone not specified, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Reginald A. Mack, 40, April 15, assault and battery — family member, drunk in public, profane language.

•Frank J. Rosser, 30, April 15, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Jacob R. Wenzel, 19, April 15, possession of marijuana, no driver's license.

•Kurt P. Edwards, 25, April 16, concealed weapon, possession of marijuana.

•Joseph R. Lebeda, 34, April 16, drive while intoxicated, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Delilah A. Gonzalez, 35, April 17, assault and battery — family member.

•Troy J. Hughes, 20, April 17, carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old.

James City County

•Matthew Scott Glass, 36, April 11, abscond from probation supervision.

•Evangeline Rose Holmesconard, 49, April 12, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200, attempt to commit misdemeanor.

•Elizabeth McKenna, 52, April 12, failure to provide proper care.

•Michael Anton Lane, 43, April 13, fail to comply with support or JDR court order.

•William Franklin Lewis, 19, April 13, abscond from probation supervision.

•Raymond Curtis Lloyd Jr., 48, April 13, fail to comply with support or JDR court.

•Juvenile, Boy, 14, April 13, assault and battery — simple.

•Justerson Londel Wright, 49, April 13, trespassing, entering or setting in motion a vehicle.

•Jarrett Lee Young, 34, April 13, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•William Wallace Conary, 50, April 14, possession of marijuana.

•Jazemen Cierra Lyons, 30, April 14, fugitive from justice.

•Todd Michael Minor, 24, April 14, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Marquis Devon Parker, 18, April 14, possession of marijuana.

•Cody Alexander Southward, 21, April 14, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•William Darnell Stanley, 24, April 14, possession of marijuana — subsequent offense.

•Courtney Lee Stephenson, 30, April 14, larceny or theft — third or subsequent offense.

•Chesarae Nickles Woodson, 28, April 14, attempt to defeat drug or alcohol screening test, aggravated assault by strangulation, assault and battery — simple.

•Malcolm Adolphus Phillip III, 22, April 15, destruction of property, monument.

•Kyra Shane Smith, 23, April 15, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Justin David Faria, 29, April 16, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Nelson Hernandez, 41, April 16, driving under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license.

•Dwayne Lemart Hoffler Jr., 20, April 16, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

•Marlyn Michelle Riveracollazo, 31, April 16, capias fail to appear, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Robert John Sael, 71, April 16, discharge firearm or missile in/at occupied building, reckless handling of firearm, brandishing firearm.

•Omar Dimitri Salih, 20, April 16, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Alisha Angel Velez, 23, April 16, violation of ASAP.

•Jessie Lynn Blagg, 23, April 17, possession of marijuana.

•Briana Nicole Graves, 22, April 17, assault and battery — family member.

•Debbie Slater Griffith, 59, April 17, assault and battery — family member.

•Maggie Estelle Healy, 25, April 17, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance.

•Albert Eugene Johnson, 29, April 17, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Diane McClure, 51, April 17, assault and battery — family member.

•Joshua Travis McGraw, 30, April 17, possession of marijuana — subsequent offense.

•Latoya Love McIntosh, 36, April 17, contempt of court.

•Christine Lee Scates, 45, April 17, violate condition of release.

•Jessica Renee Vigo, 32, April 17, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Michael Leon Wright Jr., 41, April 17, abscond from probation supervision.

•Bryan Wayne Cross, 40, April 18, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Williamsburg

•Conall Bowman Kavanagh, 19, April 14, concealment, price altering merchandise of less than $200.