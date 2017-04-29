Police Blotter for April 29

York County

•Sami J. Sizemore, 28, April 17, assault and battery — family member.

•Phashuba E. Donaldson, 37, April 18, possession of marijuana, use unsafe equipment.

•Ryan A. Pino, 32, April 18, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Michael S. Cheatham,46, April 19, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse to take blood or breath test.

•Justin S. Carpenter, 32, April 20, assault and battery — family member, unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.

•Dale R. Berkley, 51, April 20, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance.

•Thomas C. Ort, 24, April 21, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Steven M. Fowler, 38, April 21, grand larceny.

•Carlton C. Hale, 26, April 21, embezzlement of greater than or equal to $200.

•Peter A. De Brie, 52, April 21, rape.

•Nathaniel A. Banks, 22, April 21, possession of marijuana.

•Corey D. Hunter, 33, April 21, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while operating motor vehicle.

•Alfred J. Richard, 49, April 23, obtaining money by false pretenses.

•Tommy E. Thurber, 40, April 23, operate motor vehicle — habitual offender — second, subsequent offense, DUI — third or subsequent offense, refuse to take blood or breath test, reckless — general.

•Emil V. Gomez, 34, April 23, assault and battery — family member.

•Travis P. Dringenberg, 23, April 24, failure to deliver crop after advance.

•Carmeita J. Vangilder, 26, April 24, inhaling drugs or inducing others to.

•Joseph J. Stark, 34, April 24, driving under the influence of alcohol.

James City County

•Faustino Aparicio, 31, April 19, sexual battery.

•Brittany Lauren Cook, 27, April 19, conspiring to commit, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200, falsely identity to police officer, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance.

•Michael R. Cundiff, 23, April 19, reckless driving — improper control/faulty brakes.

•Devante Isaiah Foster, 19, April 19, possession of marijuana.

•Treyvon Markel Foster, 21, April 19, petit larceny.

•James Harris Gregory, 39, April 19, larceny or theft — third of subsequent offense.

•Angela Nicole Harsanyi, 41, April 19, assault and battery.

•Marguerite Mary Mason, 69, April 19, fail to appear on a civil matter.

•Jennifer Elizabeth McLemore, 36, April 19, driving with a suspended or revoked license, conspiring to commit, grand larceny.

•Kenneth Robert Newman, 84, April 19, brandishing firearm.

•Stephen Huntington Pickard, 30, April 19, contempt of court.

•Luella Price, 66, April 19, unlicensed dog, failure to vaccinate for rabies.

•Joey Darrel Riggs, 22, April 19, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Wesley Michael Taraskiewicz, 26, April 19, possession of marijuana.

•Lisha Rayshell Thomas, 33, April 19, assault and battery — simple.

•Brett Valentine, 44, April 19, annoying phone calls.

•Michael Alan Webb, 34, April 19, trespassing.

•Christopher Scott Williams, 41, April 19, contempt of court, unauthorized use of vehicle, boat or animal, grand larceny, conspiring to commit.

•Vincent Levar Lawrence, 34, April 20, destruction of property, monument, contempt of court.

•Ashley Lorraine Williams, 33, April 20, fail to appear on a civil matter.

•Graeme Aonghas McKnight, 23, April 20, dog at large.

•Christian David Grech, 18, April 21, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Juvenile, 15, Girl, April 21, possession of marijuana.

•Casey Elizabeth Reeves, 18, April 21, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Aaron Sky Godbout, 39, April 21, aggravated assault by strangulation, assault and battery — family member.

•Joseph Palmer, 60, April 21, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•James Alexander McNutt, 34, April 22, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse blood/breath test 1st/2nd/3rd offense, reckless driving — improper control/faulty brakes.

•Brian David Stovall, 19, April 22, grand larceny.

•Danielle Renae Gibson, 24, April 23, abscond from probation supervision.

•Alfred Junious Richard, 49, April 23, obtaining money by false pretenses.

•Aaron Timothy White, 26, April 23, petit larceny.

•Alphonso Bailey, 22, April 23, trespassing.

•Wilson Lamont Warren, 40, April 23, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Saul Enrique Navas, 24, April 23, public intoxication or swearing.

•Tramell Donte Johnson, 28, April 23, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Devron Lemar Cowles, 19, April 24, throwing hazardous materials on highway.

•Erica Angelina Mika, 43, April 24, petit larceny.

•Francisco Alves Jr., 41, April 25, violate condition of release, contempt of court.

•Juvenile, 15, Boy, April 25, trespassing.

•Joshua Anthony Bynum, 44, April 25, attempt to commit noncapital offense, false statement on firearm consent form.

•Colton Jon Dearborn, 20, April 25, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Juvenile, 16, Boy, April 25, trespassing.

•Anthony Joseph Michael, 52, April 25, violate protective orders.

•Sherrell Monique Morris, 27, April 25, embezzlement of greater than or equal to $200.

•Jillian Susan Rakes, 29, April 25, dog at large.

•Juvenile, 15, Boy, April 25, trespassing.

Williamsburg

•Kavonti Enrique Davis, 20, April 21, drunk in public, profane language.

•Jason Nathiel Palmer, 37, April 22, assault and battery — simple.

•Danny K. Thurman, 37, April 23, driving after forfeiture of license.

•Karen Margaret Minisi, 30, April 24, assault and battery — family member.