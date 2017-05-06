Police Blotter for May 6

York County

•Joseph M. Harris, 41, April 24, loitering.

•Daquan L. Ford, 19, April 24, credit card fraud, grand larceny, credit card theft, petit larceny.

•Kassy R. Jenkins, 29, April 24, credit card fraud, credit card theft.

•Juvenile, 16, Girl, April 24, runaway juvenile.

•Nicholas P. Stumpo, 20, April 25, drunk in public, profane language, trespassing, destruction of property, monument, breaking and entering with intent to commit misdemeanor.

•Ryan A. Pino, 32, April 25, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Richard A. Massengill, 30, April 26, abduction/kidnapping, strangulation, use or display of firearm in commission of felony, assault and battery of a family member, brandishing firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.

••Michael D. Gibson, 34, April 26, petit larceny.

••Taylor R. Downing-Hall, 19, April 26, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

••Brandi L. Galles, 32, April 26, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Emily A. Wickstrom, 20, April 26, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Nicholas J. Sauceda, 29, April 26, obtaining drugs by fraud.

•Casey S. O'Neal, 24, April 27, assault and battery of a family member, third offense.

•Ashley M. Lyn, 22, April 28, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Justin R. Remaley, 33, April 28, assault and battery of a family member, unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.

•Lawra A. Mason, 26, April 28, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Olivia A. Howell, 18, April 29, assault and battery of a family member.

•Sarah E. Kirk, 23, April 29, driving with suspended or revoked license, use unsafe equipment.

•Jerome A. Barlow, 28, April 29, possession of marijuana, speeding — zone not specified.

•James P. Lane, 38, April 30, larceny or theft — third or subsequent offense.

•Stewart R. Picardat, 33, April 30, possession of marijuana.

•James E. Diggs, 23, April 30, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving in excess speed, failure to stop at red light, refusing to take blood or breath test.

•Erik J. Colon, 27, May 1, possession of marijuana, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•William B. Myers, 28, May 1, driving under the influence of alcohol, refusing to take blood or breath test.

•Eric D. Crawford, 40, May 1, strangulation, assault and battery — family member.

James City County

•Ciara Marie Washington, 19, April 26, no drivers license, no insurance, hit and run resulting in injury and/or death.

•Juvenile, 13, Boy, April 27, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Bryon Everett Boswell, 43, April 27, driving under the influence of alcohol, refusing blood/breath test — first/second/third offense, speeding 15-19 mph over, possession of marijuana.

•Bruce Rey Cruz, 28, April 27, driving under the influence of alcohol, abuse and neglect of children, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance.

•Gentree Lovelle Ferguson, 23, April 27, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Juvenile, 12, Boy, April 27, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Christopher William Per Jeffer, 19, April 27, violate condition of release.

•James Augustine, 82, April 27, unauthorized feeding of wildlife.

•Joan Augustine, 80, April 27, unauthorized feeding of wildlife.

•Tredon Marquise Stuckey, 20, April 27, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance, sale distribute marijuana of greater than a half ounce and less than or equal to five pounds, conspiracy to violate drug control act, felony.

•Elizabeth Eden Stuckey, 23, April 27, sale, distribute marijuana of greater than a half ounce and less than or equal to five pounds, conspiracy to violate drug control act, felony, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance.

•Georgiaann Garris Ball, 61, April 27, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200.

•Paul Stephen Trites, 38, April 28, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Teneza Omar Wyatt, 27, April 28, possession of marijuana — subsequent offense, assault and battery of a family member.

•Johnathan David Bailey, 28, April 28, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Robyn Rebecca Brooks, 35, April 29, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Alton Ricardo Delk, 58, April 29, concealment, price alter merchandise — third offense.

•Javon Anthony Ford, 31, April 29, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Jefrey Antonio Guzman, 18, April 29, receiving stolen goods, conspiring to commit, petit larceny.

•Robert Lyle Hoffman, 37, April 29, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Christopher William Brown, 22, April 30, conspiracy to commit felony, attempt to commit misdemeanor.

•Swyaan Nechele Bundy, 38, April 30, assault and battery of a family member.

•Zachary Alyn Frey, 20, April 30, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit felony, attempt to commit non-capital offense, capias fail to appear.

•Izetta Parker, 34, April 30, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Kathy Janice Aganreynolds, 60, May 1, fugitive from justice.

•Bryan Timothy Arruda, 27, May 1, abuse and neglect of children.

•Jillian Noel Briggs, 23, May 1, contempt of court.

•Roderick Howard Franks III, 26, May 1, possession of marijuana — subsequent offense.

•Jacob Thomas Hall, 19, May 1, petit larceny.

•Ebony Krishea Jones, 26, May 1, assault and battery of a family member.

•Jessica Kay Keyser, 34, May 1, parole board warrant.

•Sarah Nicole Krusic, 24, May 1, fugitive from justice.

•Damien Lashay Redcross, 35, May 1, public intoxication or swearing.