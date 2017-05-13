Police Blotter for May 13

York County

•Kenneth M. Manning, 29, May 2, possession of schedule I, II controlled substance, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Dominick J. Jones, 19, May 2, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, grand larceny.

•Katie M. Gary, 30, May 2, abuse and neglect of children.

•Emily E. Urban, 24, May 2, possession of schedule I, II controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

•Ashlie R. Tucker, 27, May 3, conspiring to trespass or commit larceny.

•Omar Machado-Blanco, 27, May 3, credit card fraud, credit card theft.

•John J. Barrett, 27, May 4, grand larceny.

•Keegan A. Davis, 20, May 5, possession of marijuana.

•Juvenile, 15, Boy, May 5, parole board warrant.

•Brittany M. Smith, May 5, possession of marijuana, use unsafe equipment.

•Abdulkadir Mohamud, 34, May 5, trespassing.

•Ingres P. Perez, 24, May 6, expired state tags, reckless — general, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Alexander M. Fretz, 35, May 7, use unsasfe equipment, possession of marijuana, concealed weapon.

•Julio C. Rodriguez, 20, May 7, conspiracy to commit felony, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, grand larceny, destruction of property, monument.

•Joseph F. Guarino, 85, May 7, assault and battery — family member.

•Devante I. Foster, 19, May 7, concealed weapon.

•Jason L. Powell, 21, May 8, assault and battery — family member.

•Juvenile, 15, Boy, May 8, sexual battery.

•Jesse M. Davis, 40, May 8, threats of death or bodily injury.

•Dawn K. Killian, 49, May 8, hit and run — unattended vehicle.

James City County

•Jerome Winston Armstead, 63, May 3, assault and battery — family member.

•Juvenile, 15, Boy, May 3, assault and battery — simple.

•Brian Lee Hazelwood, 33, May 3, revocation of suspended sentence and probation, contempt of court.

•Rebecca Lynn Manuel, 32, May 3, petit larceny.

•Anthony Paul Mennella, 28, May 3, forgery, obtaining money by false pretenses, carrying concealed weapon — first offense.

•Timothy Allen Olin, 21, May 3, destruction of property, monument of less than $1,000, assault and battery — family member.

•Juvenile, 15, Girl, May 3, assault and battery — simple.

•Deacon Charles Smith, 20, May 3, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200, parole board warrant.

•Matthew Tillson Daniels, 32, May 4, violate condition of release.

•Jazmin Rosalynn Villanueva, 24, May 4, failure to vaccinate for rabies, unlicensed dog.

•Bryan Tyrane Mayo, 36, May 4, assault and battery — family member.

•Willie Alonzo Christian, 53, May 4, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•David Allen Magnan, 40, May 4, possession of marijuana — subsequent offense.

•Eric Kelso, 44, May 5, failure to vaccinate for rabies.

•Ernest Jacob Mack, 33, May 5, assault and battery — simple, destruction of property, monument of greater than $1,000.

•Tiara Michelle Quintann, 22, May 5, contempt of court.

•Brandi Melisa Mack, 27, May 5, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Gerold Todd Beasley, 62, May 5, capias fail to appear.

•Leia Janelle Frances Gary, 35, May 5, owner of dangerous dog fail to comply with requirements, dog at large.

•Christopher Obrian Adkins, 24, May 5, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Justin Trevon Hopkins, 23, May 5, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•John Ryan Jenney, 38, May 5, contempt of court.

•Anthony Gathuru Nganga, 25, May 6, contempt of court.

•Joel Allen Constancio, 28, May 6, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane/pass on double line.

•Richard Donald Anderson, 83, May 6, assault and battery — simple.

•Ion Cazacu, 24, May 7, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Elwood Saunders Gregory, 37, May 7, operate motor vehicle — habitual offender — second or subsequent offense, lights required on motorcycle, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Lauren Nicole Mathias, 32, May 7, annoying phone calls.

•Glen Barry Blotzer, 49, May 7, assault and battery — police officer or firefighter, public intoxication or swearing.

•Kwamaine Lamont Davis, 27, May 8, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Gregory Diaz Jr., 53, May 8, reckless — general.

•Jason Sterling Dibble, 22, May 8, parole board warrant.

•Gary Paul Dobbins, 54, May 8, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Juvenile, 14, Girl, May 8, curfew violation.

•Juvenile, 14, Boy, May 8, assault and battery — simple.

•Christopher Obrian Adkins, 24, May 9, assault and battery — family member.

•Eric Danelle Chapple, 26, May 9, possession of marijuana — subsequent offense.

•Tammy Lynn Faath, 47, May 9, capias fail to appear.

•Jack Judson Fletcher, 41, May 9, contempt of court.

•Malik Andre Fountain, 19, May 9, destruction of property, monument of less than $1,000.

•Derius Antwon Jones, 37, May 9, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Assia Kendira, 30, May 9, assault and battery — family member.

•Mabrouk Kendria, 44, May 9, assault and battery — family member.

•Jamonte Sterlin Reaves, 25, May 9, possession of marijuana.

Williamsburg

•Nicholas Fredrick Dorka, 22, May 10, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Monae Lacheryl White, 32, May 11, burglary.

•Dominic Jafon Jones, 19, May 8, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony.

•Julio Cesar Rodriguez, 20, May 8, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony.

•Lante Terrell Tucker, 21, May 5, reckless driving — excessive speed.