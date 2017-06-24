Police Blotter for June 24

York County

•Brent P. Williamson, 31, June 11, violate protective orders, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, threat by letter, communication or electronic message.

•Daquan L. Ford, 19, June 12, attempt to commit noncapital offense, credit card fraud.

•Robert A. Toombs, 52, June 12, grand larceny, conspiring to trespass or commit larceny.

•Joshua D. Morgan, 35, June 13, credit card fraud, obtaining money by false pretenses.

•Suzanne L. Chalkley, 45, June 13, embezzlement of greater than or equal to $200.

•Ryan McGinley, 18, June 13, destruction of property, monument of less than $1,000, receiving stolen goods, grand larceny, burglary — armed.

•Ariel C. Silver, 30, June 13, possession of controlled substances.

•Juvenile, Boy, 15, June 14, rape, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery.

•Matthew B. Gitchel, 31, June 14, larceny or theft — third or subsequent offense, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200.

•Juvenile, Boy, 15, June 15, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, grand larceny.

•Evan B. Pegues, 25, June 15, drunk in public, profane language.

•Harmon L. Maddox, 59, June 15, drunk in public, profane language.

•Mark W. Toward, 54, June 16, grand larceny.

•Willard F. Brewer, 55, June 16, assault and battery — simple.

•Ryan E. Price, 18, June 16, possession of marijuana.

•Jennifer Burton-Rawlings, 36, June 16, assault and battery — family member.

•Karen P. Holley, 58, June 16, trespassing.

•Anthony L. Braddock, 21, June 16, refuse to take blood or breath test, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Brianna Benson, 22, June 16, drunk in public, profane language.

•Johnathan N. Jackson, 33, June 17, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance, motor vehicle theft, petit larceny

•Edwin D. Freed, 51, June 17, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless - improper brakes.

•Anthony K. Norris, 40, June 17, assault and battery — family member.

•Charles Wetherington, 19, June 18, possession of marijuana.

•Kevin D. Mullins, 19, June 18, possession of marijuana.

•Juvenile, Girl, 17, June 18, possession of marijuana.

•Janet B. Culbert, 31, June 18, petit larceny.

•Phillip L. Actlis, 18, June 19, possession of marijuana.

•Kelly M. Hendricks, 33, June 19, credit card fraud.

James City County

•Marquiel Khari Allen, 22, June 13, forging coin and bank notes, obtaining money by false pretenses.

•Juvenile, Girl, 15, June 13, petit larceny.

•Juvenile, Girl, 16, June 13, assault and battery — simple, destruction of property, monument, assault and battery — family member.

•Jonathan Porter Jackson, 23, June 13, abscond from probation supervision.

•Monica R. Taylor-Goodridge, 37, June 13, assault and battery — family member.

•Christian Nick Bearisto, 21, June 14, parole board warrant.

•Christina Pierce Davenport, 53, June 14, trespassing.

•Demetrius Lamar Ferrell, 21, June 14, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, destruction of property, monument — value of greater than or equal to $1,000.

•Andrew Tazewell Freeman, 28, June 14, contempt of court.

•Michael Roland Givens, 56, June 14, assault and battery — family member.

•William Hamilton Gonzales, 28, June 14, violation of ASAP.

•Juvenile, Girl, 14, June 14, detention order.

•Juvenile, Girl, 15, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Kenita Kashon Palmer, 32, June 14, contempt of court.

•Kristen Michaela Rainer, 22, June 14, assault and battery — family member.

•Juvenile, Girl, 17, June 14, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Juvenile, Girl, 14, June 14, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•April Childress Via, 37, June 14, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Juvenile, Boy, 15, June 15, assault and battery — simple, disorderly conduct.

•Myles Konrad Beverly, 23, June 15, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Montesha Boyd, 24, June 15, assault and battery — simple.

•Jennifer Marie Bryant, 35, June 15, grand larceny.

•Juvenile, Boy, 12, June 15, assault and battery — family member.

•Kenneth L. Combo Jr., 52, June 15, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Juvenile, Girl, 14, June 15, assault and battery — simple, disorderly conduct.

•Juvenile, Boy, 13, June 15, assault and battery — family member.

•Juvenile, Boy, 16, June 15, assault and battery — simple, disorderly conduct.

•Keelan Thomas Hendricks, 18, June 15, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•David Joseph Kniess, 58, June 15, fail to provide adequate care by owner.

•Lamar Anthony Lewis, 28, June 15, abscond from probation supervision.

•Justin Scott Prusia, 35, June 15, assault and battery — simple.

•Juvenile, Boy, 15, June 15, assault and battery — family member.

•Antoinette Marie Washington, 49, June 15, assault and battery — family member.

•Justin Cody Reeves, 32, June 16, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Jordan Matthew Washington, 18, June 16, assault and battery — family member, destruction of property, monument of less than $1,000.

•Terrance Andre Bradsby, 48, June 17, manufacture, sale, possess controlled substance — Schedule I, II, revocation of suspended sentence and probation, eluding police, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Danielle Nicole Holloway, 28, June 17, contempt of court.

•Vincent Levar Lawrence, 34, June 17, public intoxication or swearing.

•Katsiaryna Seviarynets, 29, June 17, driving under the influence of alcohol, turning — improper left or right.