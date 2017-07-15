Police Blotter for July 15

York County

•Ryan M. Gardner, 34, July 2, falsely summons or false report to police, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance, falsely identify himself to a law enforcement officer.

•Juvenile, Boy, 17, July 2, runaway juvenile.

•Kaytia D. Rodgers, 36, July 2, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Gary D. Wright, 38, July 2, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana.

•Jehlani V. Brown, 19, July 2, drunk in public, profane language, unlawful purchase of possess alcoholic beverage, possession of controlled substances.

•Robert A. Norge, 36, July 3, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Christopher W. Clack, 31, July 3, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless — general.

•Rachel M. Bratsveen, 21, July 3, drunk in public, profane language.

•Dovant'e Y. Brown, 19, July 3, possession of marijuana.

•Ewa L. Doczyk, 38, July 4, assault and battery — family member.

•Alexander S. Pinto, 18, July 5, trespassing.

•Carlos V. Biggs, 26, July 6, possession of marijuana.

•Galyna M. Wise, 33, July 6, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

•Gregory S. Smith, 52, July 6, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse to take blood or breath test.

•Chrystal A. Sage, 32, July 6, perjury.

•Natasha N. Walters, 27, July 7, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200.

•Dennis H. White, 60, July 7, begging/pan handling, loitering.

•Tron S. Martinez, 27, July 7, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200.

•Christopher L. Dowless, 20, July 7, unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.

•Olivia Ott, 18, July 7, unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.

•Jerrold E. Gates, 44, July 8, drunk in public, profane language.

•Alexis M. Johnson, 35, July 8, abuse and neglect of children.

•Kristina C. Bash, 31, July 8, drunk in public, profane language.

•Carmeita J. Vangilder, 26, July 9, drunk in public, profane language.

•Caleb J. Wright, 20, July 9, destruction of property, monument, petit larceny, entering or setting in motion a vehicle, tampering with vehicle, drunk in public, profane language, unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.

•Robert B. Lawrence, 28, July 9, assault and battery — family member.

•Corey L. Wolfe, 19, July 9, possession of marijuana, sale of drug paraphernalia.

•Donovan M. Moodie, 35, July 9, drive after license revoked for DWI etc. subsequent offense.

James City County

•Roy Alton Boykins Jr., 18, July 5, conspiring to commit, petit larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

•Nicole M. Crowell, 28, July 5, grand larceny.

•Sky Weston Deluca, 22, July 5, brandishing firearm.

•Justice Wayne Flynn, 23, July 5, petit larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses.

•Matthew James Hill, 23, July 5, grand larceny.

•Robert Bernard Hopkins, 50, July 5, manufacture sale, possession controlled substance.

•Bridgett Adele Keating, 50, July 5, destruction of property, monument.

•Juvenile, 17, July 5, unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.

•Sharon Kay Moran, 52, July 5, dog at large.

•Dana Virginia Olsen, 48, July 5, fail to provide adequate care by owner.

•Amanda Blake Saunders, 34, July 5, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance, possess firearm while in possession of drugs.

•Tyler Kirkland Saunders, 32, July 5, possession of Schedule I, II, controlled substance, possess, transport firearms by convicted felons.

•Jammel Amos Ward, 36, July 5, destruction of property, monument, assault and battery — simple.

•Robert Elliot Cowles Jr., 34, July 6, revocation of suspended sentence and probation, parole board warrant.

•Michael Anton Lane, 43, July 6, manufacture, sale, possession controlled substance - Schedule I, II.

•Kimberly Knowles Meagher, 47, July 6, credit card theft, credit card fraud.

•Melvin Junior Rucker, 45, July 6, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Javonne Ronnie Simmons, 36, July 6, credit card theft, credit card fraud, credit card forgery.

•Drew Wallace Skeens, 28, July 6, abscond from probation supervision.

•Stephen Marcus Stocki, 36, July 6, assault and battery — simple.

•Antuan Jamal White, 25, July 6, felonious assault, burglary — armed, use or display of firearm in commission of felony, possess, transport firearms by convicted felons.

•Souad Agnaou, 41, July 7, petit larceny.

•Larry Steven Brown III, 24, July 7, possession of marijuana.

•Juvenile, Boy, 17, July 7, detention order.

•Terrance Tormain Harris, 40, July 7, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Kimberly Knowles Meagher, 47, July 7, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, credit card theft.

•Caleb Anthony Moore, 20, July 7, possession of marijuana.

•Sharon Kay Moran, 52, July 7, unlicensed dog.

•Jancourtney Sebastian Reed, 28, July 7, petit larceny, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200, conspiring to commit.

•Arkimi Patrice Robinson, 34, July 7, falsely identity to police officer, identity fraud, conspiring to commit, grand larceny.

•James Harold Root III, 56, July 7, abscond from probation supervision.

•Hakeem Hugh Scott, 27, July 7, revocation of suspended sentence and probation, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200, conspiring to commit.

•Craig Thomas Smith, 45, July 7, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Charles Cyril Edward Wightman, 20, July 7, possess, transport firearms by convicted felons, attempt to commit noncapital offense, use or display firearm in commission of felony, brandishing firearm, reckless handling of firearm.