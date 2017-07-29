Police Blotter for July 29

York County

•Akeem I. Nicklen, 30, July 16, driving after forfeiture of license.

•Carmeita J. Vangilder, 27, July 16, inhaling drugs or inducing others to.

•Zachery T. Aston, 22, July 16, possession of marijuana.

•Adam C. Hayes, 40, July 16, assault and battery — family member.

•Charles M. Martin, 51, July 16, assault and battery — family member.

•Angel T. Cowles, 19, July 17, grand larceny.

•Juvenile, Girl, 16, July 16, possession of marijuana.

•Haywood L. Krodel, 29, July 17, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Juvenile, Boy, 16, July 17, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200.

•Sharonda D. Smith, 31, July 17, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Phashuba E. Donaldson, 37, July 18, assault and battery — family member third offense, assault and battery.

•Joshua D. Bell, 32, July 18, assault and battery — family member.

•Jack A. Poe, 21, July 18, assault and battery — family member.

•Tasha L. Taliaferro, 40, July 19, grand larceny.

•Brian K. Hines, 38, July 19, drunk in public, profane language.

•Kelly M. Nicol, 38, July 19, assault and battery — family member.

•Mark E. Smith, 49, July 20, driving under the influence of alcohol, concealed weapon, reckless - failure to maintain control.

•De E. Dong, 37, July 20, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Kennico H. Hall, 21, July 21, petit larceny, entering or setting in motion a vehicle, grand larceny.

•Jessica S. Jenkins, 25, July 22, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse to take blood or breath test, failure to stop at red light, expired inspection/rejection.

•Joshua E. Herget, 18, July 22, petit larceny, unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.

•Monique C. Bowden, 18, July 22, petit larceny.

•John M. Carter, 55, July 23, drunk in public, profane language.

•Jimmy L. Avery, 36, July 23, drunk in public, profane language.

•Shaniqua S. Lee, 22, July 23, vehicle inspection violations.

•Michael K. Goodwin, 39, July 23, failure to wear seatbelt.

•Jose L. Matias-Espinosa, 26, July 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse to take blood or breath test.

•Michael P. Reid, 32, July 24, use or display firearm in commission of felony, conspiracy to commit felony, robbery, possess, transport firearms by convicted felons, possession of marijuana.

•Randall E. Drane, 32, July 24, object sexual penetration, rape, abduction/kidnapping, assault and battery — simple, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful use or injuury to telephone lines.

•Dwayne L. Stover, 25, July 24, assault and battery — simple, strangulation.

•William R. Jaeger, 47, July 24, obtaining money by false pretenses.

•Sabrina R. Mitchell, 47, July 24, grand larceny.

James City County

•Jeremy Christian Alcorn, 24, July 19, fugitive from justice.

•Frances Marguerite Cassell, 40, July 19, capias fail to appear, larceny or theft - third or subsequent offense.

•Christian Lee Cary Patterson, 22, July 19, violate condition of release.

•John Ernst Smith, 49, July 19, parole board warrant.

•Dandre Thompson, 20, July 19, contempt of court.

•Vincent Scott Black, 27, July 20, possession of marijuana.

•Latoya Aiesha Amanda Grant, 32, July 20, destruction of property, monument - value of greater than or equal to $1,000.

•Terrell Naziem Hightower, 27, July 20, fugitive from justice.

•Arthur David Leforge, 30, July 20, driving under the influence of alcohol, destruction of property, monument — value greater than or equal to $1,000, refuse blood/breath test first/second/third offense.

•Shannon Michelle Monroe, 41, July 20, grand larceny.

•Allen Ray Morris Jr., 32, July 20, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Kush Xavier Sinclair, 20, July 20, possession of marijuana.

•Kathleen Shawn Willis, 45, July 20, grand larceny.

•Curtis Bell Jr., 39, July 21, contempt of court.

•Jermihia Davis, 22, July 21, contempt of court.

•Maggie Lynne Dwyer, 19, July 21, public intoxication or swearing, unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.

•Anthony Lamont Fauntleroy, 34, July 21, possession of marijuana.

•Nicholas Caleb Goff, 26, July 21, contempt of court.

•Kayleigh Marie Hirsh, 26, July 21, embezzlement of greater than or equal to $200.

•Arielle Nicole Johnson, 29, July 21, fail to appear on a civil matter.

•Stanley Levon Koonce III, 21, July 21, violation of ASAP.

•Anthony Austin Morris, 24, July 21, possession of marijuana — first offense.

•Wesley Keith Posey, 42, July 21, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Gary Centell Washington, 37, July 21, assault and battery — simple, destruction of property, monument of less than $1,000 with intent.

•David Allen Devose, 22, July 22, petit larceny, embezzlement of greater than or equal to $200.

•Kristin Farr Dwyer, 31, July 22, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Carlos Martinez, 34, July 22, profane, threatening language over public airwaves.

•Eugene Jamal Moody, 25, July 22, contempt of court.

•Derisha Lechae Trent, 32, July 22, forging coin and bank notes, possessing forged coin or bank notes greater than or equal to 10.

•Joshua Logan Cilinceon, 27, July 23, fugitive from justice.

•James Maurice Johnson, 42, July 23, fail to comply with support or JDR court.

•Jonathan Douglas Jones, 30, July 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse blood/breath test first/second/third offense, impeding traffic — vehicle stopped dangerously on roadway.

•Joe Carroll Jr., 23, July 23, abscond from probation supervision.