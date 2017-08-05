Police Blotter for Aug. 5

York County

•Shaniqua S. Lee, 22, July 23, vehicle registration violations.

•Michael K. Goodwin, 39, July 23, failure to wear seatbelt.

•John M. Carter, 55, July 23, drunk in public, profane language.

•Jimmy L. Avery, 36, July 23, drunk in public, profane language.

•Ashley T. Olson, 33, July 23, conspiracy to commit felony, robbery.

•Jose L. Matias-Espinosa, 26, July 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse to take blood or breath test.

•Leon R. Walker, 30, July 23, possession of marijuana.

•Michael P. Reid, 32, July 24, use or display firearm in commission of felony, conspiracy to commit felony, robbery, possess, transport firearms by convicted felons, possession of marijuana.

•Randall E. Drane, 32, July 24, object sexual penetration, rape, abduction/kidnapping, assault and battery, simple, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.

•Dwayne L. Stover, 25, July 24, assault and battery — simple, strangulation.

•Jack D. Bridges, 25, July 24, grand larceny, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, grand larceny, destruction of property, monument.

•William R. Jaeger, 47, July 24, obtaining money by false pretenses.

•Sabrina R. Mitchell, 47, July 24, grand larceny.

•Mara F. Godfrey, 46, July 24, obtaining utility service without payment of greater than or equal to $200, identity fraud.

•Juvenile, Boy, 16, July 25, grand larceny, burglary, destruction of property, monument.

•Alexander M. Durkac, 19, July 25, tampering with vehicle, grand larceny.

•Michael S. Taylor, 40, July 25, attempt to commit noncapital offense, use or display firearm in commission of felony, discharge firearm or missile in/at occupied building.

•Christian L. Patterson, 22, July 26, possession of controlled substances.

•Heidi L. Stoeckl, 33, July 26, concealment, price alter merchandise of greater than or equal to $200.

•Dustin L. Clark, 36, July 28, threats of death or bodily injury, violate protective orders.

•Daisy V. Edmisten, 39, July 29, petit larceny, credit card theft, credit card fraud.

•Randi N. Clark, 24, July 29, falsely summons or false report to police.

•Daniel J. Kear, 25, July 30, drunk in public, profane language.

•Ryan J. Fisher, 26, July 30, drunk in public, profane language.

•Don L. Harris, 18, July 30, receiving stolen goods, concealed weapon, reckless — general, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Stephen W. Saunders, 20, July 30, under 21/driving after consuming alcohol.

•Juvenile, Girl, 16, possession of marijuana.

James City County

•Michael L. Barnes, 19, July 26, assault and battery — simple.

•Courtney Lee Stephenson, 30, July 26, contempt of court.

•Juvenile, Girl, 17, July 26, credit card theft, credit card fraud of less than $200.

•Nicholas Scott Bowman, 18, July 27, driving with suspended or revoked license, sale, distribute marijuana of less than or equal to one-half ounce.

•Joseph Blair Haas, 55, July 27, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Jaquan Malik Hunt, 22, July 27, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200, grand larceny, possession of marijuana.

•Steven Joseph Middleton, 27, July 27, possession of marijuana.

•Wilbert Seaborne, 51, July 27, contempt of court.

•Shirley Jean Hazelwood, 49, July 28, parole board warrant.

•Darrell Latwan Barlow, 30, July 29, public intoxication or swearing.

•Anthony Lamont Fauntleroy, 34, July 29, assault and battery — simple.

•Henry Howard Franken, 45, July 29, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance, possess, distribute controlled paraphernalia.

•Amanda Lee Gonzalez, 38, July 29, assault and battery — family member.

•Miles Brandon Mauger, 38, July 29, driving after forfeiture of license, speeding — 10-14 mph over, vehicle suspension — altered — trucks — (minimum 14 inches to maximum), drive with suspended/revoked/restricted — BAC.

•Allen Ray Morris Jr., 32, July 29, contempt of court.

•Deno Emanuel Rich, 27, July 29, petit larceny.

•Juvenile, Girl, 17, July 29, assault and battery — family member.

•Larry Bruce Turner II, 42, July 29, assault and battery — family member.

•Donovan Rondais Ellis, 26, July 30, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200, contempt of court.

•Brian Lee McRoy, 36, July 30, violation of ASAP.

•Austin Kane Nieto, 21, July 30, possession of marijuana.

•Henry Alexi Ramirez, 34, July 30, public intoxication or swearing.

•William Forrest Robinson, 40, July 30, failure to appear for traffic summons, reckless — general, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Justin Cloyd Smith, 35, July 30, destruction of property, monument, assault and battery — family member.

•Dawn Regan Wilson, 39, July 30, assault and battery — family member.

•Chasity Mashae Meekins, 22, July 30, stalking.

•Donovan Rondais Ellis, 26, July 31, concealment, price alter merchandise of less than $200.

•Juvenile, Girl, 15, July 31, assault and battery — family member.

•Christopher Parham, 26, July 31, contempt of court.

•Juvenile, Girl, 12, July 31, assault and battery — family member.

•Brittney Rochelle Smith, 26, July 31, assault and battery — family member.

•Ruben Darel Daviladelgado, 18, Aug. 1, reckless driving — improper control/faulty brakes.

•Shane Richard Hamilton, 37, Aug. 1, assault and battery — family member, public intoxication or swearing.

•Melvin Elijawon Porter, 21, Aug. 1, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Katria Shaneke Williams, 33, Aug. 1, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Dalton Clay Yoho, 21, Aug. 1, abscond from probation supervision.