Police blotter for Sept. 9

Williamsburg

  • Brian Patrick Deely, 22, Sept. 1, drunk in public, profane language.
  • Regin Mirelle Johnson, 20, Sept.5, reckless driving — excessive speed.
  • James Tibbs, 86, Sept. 1, simple assault and battery.
  • Joshua Laws,19, Sept. 2, driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Jessica Marie Cox, 31, Sept. 2, petit larceny.
  • Marta Elisa Linares, 54, Sept. 2, trespassing.
  • Gilberto Jacobo Jacobo, 39, Sept. 2, trespassing.
  • Tyler Stewart Leard, 23, Sept. 3, drunk In public, profane language.
  • Christopher Austin Hogge, 24, Sept. 3, driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Karen Klein-Woods, 34, Sept. 3, assault and battery of a family member.

James City County

  • Hope Tselane-Evans Harris, 43, Aug. 31, simple assault and battery.
  • Kyle Christopher Knight, 31, Aug. 31, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
  • Thomas Brent Thomas, 27, Aug. 31, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
  • Jose Toledo-Murillo, 66, Aug.31, public intoxication or swearing.
  • Thomas Lecount Wynne Jr., 35, Aug. 31, unauthorized use of vehicle, boat or animal, driving with suspended or revoked license, grand larceny.
  • Keith Reed Ashe, 34, Sept. 1, fail to provide adequate care by owner, unlicensed dog, failure to vaccinate for rabies.
  • Christopher Latney Howard, 26, Sept. 1, parole board warrant.
  • Brandon Mason Thompson, 28, Sept. 1, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
  • Curtis Lee Stevenson, Jr., 27, Sept. 1, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance.
  • Draper Scott Brown, 37, Sept. 2, petit larceny.
  • Arla Rosendahl Joyner, 36, Sept. 2, drinking while operating motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Shawn Franklin Rose, 36, Sept. 2, felonious assault.
  • Kenneth Leroy Tyler, 64, Sept. 2, driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Bryan Wade Tyler, 24, Sept. 2, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
  • Alexandria Janise Bond, 25, Sept. 3, obstructing justice, falsely identity to police officer, possession of marijuana — subsequent offense, driving with suspended or revoked license, forging public records.
  • Shane Richard Hamilton, 37, Sept. 3, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, drinking while operating motor vehicle.
  • Jeffrey W. Satterthwaite, 51, Sept. 3, driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Tyler Keller Smith, 25, Sept.3, driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • David Blaine Utley, 45, Sept. 3, unlawful discharge of firearm in county.
  • Kellie Anne Bryant, 27, Sept. 4, assault and battery of a family member.
  • Jennifer Dawn Helterbran, 48, Sept.4, assault and battery of a family member.
  • Christopher Roger Pace, Jr., 35, Sept. 4, threats to bomb or damage building.
  • Chad Alexander Richardson, 26, Sept. 4, contempt of court.
  • Gustsavo Jesus Tepec, 18, Sept. 4, petit larceny.
  • Lalita Danielle Turner, 29, Sept. 4, driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Elizabeth Mary Cavallari, 30, Sept.5, embezzlement of less than $200.
  • Joel de Jesus Hernandez, 47, Sept. 5, falsely identity to police officer.
  • Juvenile, Boy, 12, Sept. 5, simple assault and battery.
  • Juvenile, Girl, 15, Sept. 5, simple assault and battery.
  • Michael Anthony Tagge, 18, Sept. 5, possession of marijuana.
  • Johnathon Michael Campbell, 28, Sept. 6, failure to appear for traffic summons.
  • Richard Jay Gibson, 30, Sept. 6, grand larceny, assault and battery of a family member, petit larceny, reckless — general.
  • Blake Anderson Hopkins, 26, Sept. 6, assault and battery of a family member, trespassing.
  • Kevin Lee Jackson, 50, Sept. 6, abscond from probation supervision.
  • David Clayton Luchard, Jr., 28, Sept. 6, assault and battery of a family member.
  • Amanda Blake Saunders, 34, Sept. 6, violate condition of release.
  • Andre Demetriss Thornton, 43, Sept. 6, falsely identity to police officer.
  • Devon L. Falconer, 26, Sept. 7, failure to appear for traffic summons.
  • Marc Anthony Lipscomb, 19, Sept. 7, violate condition of release.

York County

  • John R. Nesbitt, 47, Aug.27, threats to bomb or damage building, annoying phone calls.
  • Bjorn J. Storhaug, 28, Aug.27, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse to take blood or breath test, failure to stop at red light.
  • Coral A. Hutson, 36, Aug. 27, drunk in public, profane language, possession of schedule I, II controlled substance, receiving stolen goods.
  • Mary K. Francis, 54, Aug. 27, drunk in public, profane language.
  • Austin D. Hermann, 21, Aug. 28, brandishing firearm.
  • Tyrelle D. Jones, 39, Aug. 28, simple assault and battery.
  • Nicholas A. Person, 25, Aug. 29, falsely summons or false report to police.
  • Thomas L. Wynne, 35, Aug. 31, grand larceny.
  • Arnessia I. Reeves-Smith, 46, Aug. 31, grand larceny.
  • Samuel S. Swanton, 19, Sept. 1, possession of marijuana, fail to obey stop sign.
  • Juvenile, Girl, 16, Sept. 1, grand larceny.
  • George A. Borum, 52, Sept. 2, threats to bomb or damage building.
  • Jeffrey P. Kidwell, 37, Sept. 2, simple assault and battery, unlawful use or injury to telephone lines, strangulation.
  • Samuel H. Haywood, 28, Sept. 2, assault and battery of a family member.
  • Katie N. Smith, 34, Sept. 3, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
  • Brianna M. Smith, 36, Sept. 3, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
  • Myron T. Babler, 49, Sept. 3, firearm violation — subject to protective order.
  • Jeffrey P. Kiddwell, 37, Sept. 3, violation of stalking protective order.
  • Benjamin R. Woods, 31, Sept. 4, profane, threatening language over public airway.
  • Thomas J. Fiscella, 29, Sept. 4, driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Arayna M. Scott, 27, Sept. 4, simple assault and battery.

