Police blotter: Sept. 2

Tyler Wolf , 26, Aug. 22, assault and battery of a family member.

Marty Moran , 46, Aug. 22, burning or destroying personal property, simple assault and battery, indecent exposure

Tierra Westbrook , 28, Aug. 22, entering or setting in motion a vehicle, grand larceny, petit larceny, credit card theft.

Rachel Mason , 26, Aug. 22, assault and battery of a family member.

Chevis Smith , 37, Aug. 21, driving with suspended or revoked license.

Katlyn Pierce , 19, Aug. 20, receiving stolen goods, grand larceny, conspiring to trespass or commit larceny.

Kayla Branch , 20, Aug. 20, abuse and neglect of children, possess, distribute controlled paraphernalia.

Cameron Criddell , 20, Aug. 20, grand larceny, receiving stolen goods, conspiring to trespass or commit larceny.

Christopher Trueblood , 34, Aug. 20, possess and distribute controlled paraphernalia, abuse and neglect of children.

Christopher Leigh Jones , 29, Aug. 30, unlawful use or injury to telephone lines

Thomas Hoffmier , 71, Aug. 28, driving under the influence of alcohol

Kevin Allen Winfrey , 19, Aug. 27, driving under the influence of alcohol

Rashika Shanielle Ball , 24, Aug. 27, assault and battery of a family member.

Noelia Elisabet Riquelme , 26, Aug. 26, assault and battery on a family member

Rose Marie Hardy , 50, Aug. 26, assault and battery on a family member

Anthony Lamont Fauntleroy , 34, Aug. 25, assault and battery on a family member

Adrian Delaney Gresham , 42, Aug. 25, assault and battery on a family member

Sean Michael Bargainer , 43, Aug. 25, assault and battery of a family member.

Anthony W. Davila , 33, Aug. 29, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Martin Tenopala-salas , 33, Aug. 26, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Joshua Conrad Wick , 23, Aug. 25, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Terry Ray Casin , 33, Aug. 24, driving after forfeiture of license.

Tierra Westbook, 28, Aug. 23, entering or setting in motion a vehicle, grand larceny, credit card theft.

Juvenile, girl, 17, Aug. 24, receiving stolen goods.

Juvenile, boy, 17, Aug. 24, conspiring to trespass or commit larceny.

Juvenile, girl, 17, Aug. 24, grand larceny.

Juvenile, boy, 17, Aug. 24, reckless driving on private property.

Scott Corner, 28, Aug. 25, grand larceny.

Zachary Fox, 30, Aug. 25, violate restricted license, possession of schedule I, II controlled substance

Elijah Decosta, 21, Aug. 25, simple assault and battery, threat by letter, communication or electronic message.

Nathan Davis, 28, Aug. 25, petit larceny, destruction of property, monument, entering or setting in motion a vehicle, credit card theft.

Clayton Wingfield, 26, Aug. 25, destruction of property, monument, tampering with vehicle, trespass on church or school property.

John Nesbitt, 47, Aug. 27, threats to bomb or damage building, annoying phone calls.

Mary Francis, 54, Aug. 27, drunk in public.

Bjorn Storhaug, 28, Aug. 27, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse to take blood or breath test, failure to stop at red light.

Austin Hermann, 21, Aug. 28, brandishing firearm, reckless general.

Tyrelle Jones, 39, Aug. 28, simple assault and battery.

