Police blotter: Sept. 2

Williamsburg
Terry Ray Casin, 33, Aug. 24, driving after forfeiture of license.
Joshua Conrad Wick, 23, Aug. 25, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Zachary Lee Taylor, 21, Aug. 26, drunk in public, profane language.
Conner Hugh Escudero, 21, Aug. 26, drunk in public, profane language.
Edward Jungi Chung, 21, Aug. 26, simple assault and battery.
Gabrielle Monique Lawrence, 27, Aug. 26, possession of marijuana.
Amanda Lee Gonzalez, 38, Aug. 26, drunk in public, profane language.
Martin Tenopala-salas, 33, Aug. 26, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ray Anthony Canady, 37, Aug. 28, indecent exposure.
Shamecia Asha Johnson, 20, Aug. 28, indecent exposure.
Paul August Black, 23, Aug. 29, destruction of property, monument.
Anthony W. Davila, 33, Aug. 29, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Robert Wayne Wallace, 36, Aug. 31, drunk in public, profane language.
David Lloyd Boone, 27, Aug. 31, possession of marijuana.
Daren Deangelo Smith, 23, Aug. 31, speeding.
Brian Patrick Deely, 22, Sept. 1, drunk in public, profane language.
James City County
Siani Brice, 22, Aug. 24, concealment of price-altered merchandise
Keneesha Christine Johnson, 26, Aug. 24, concealment of price-altered merchandise
Derek Stein, 24, Aug. 24, parole board warrant
Sean Michael Bargainer, 43, Aug. 25, assault and battery of a family member.
Jonathan Porter Jackson, 23, Aug. 25, hit and run.
Gerid Wade Niehaus, 25, Aug. 25, forged coin or banknotes
Adrian Delaney Gresham, 42, Aug. 25, assault and battery on a family member
Anthony Lamont Fauntleroy, 34, Aug. 25, assault and battery on a family member
Darius Lane, 23, Aug. 25, embezzlement
Rose Marie Hardy, 50, Aug. 26, assault and battery on a family member
Noelia Elisabet Riquelme, 26, Aug. 26, assault and battery on a family member
Rashika Shanielle Ball, 24, Aug. 27, assault and battery of a family member.
Kevin Allen Winfrey, 19, Aug. 27, driving under the influence of alcohol
Tyquanisha Goodman, 24, Aug. 28, larceny
Thomas Hoffmier, 71, Aug. 28, driving under the influence of alcohol
Denova Rowe, 41, Aug. 28, escape from mental health facility
Mark Ross, 37, Aug. 29, revocation of suspended license
Jason Weaver, 35, Aug. 29, contempt of court
Taylor Baumgardner, 18, Aug. 30, concealment of price-altered merchandise
Loran Blackmon, 18, Aug. 30, concealment of price-altered merchandise
Matthew James Hill, 23, Aug. 30, forging and uttering
Christopher Leigh Jones, 29, Aug. 30, unlawful use or injury to telephone lines
York County
Mason Ullrich, 35, Aug. 20, assault and battery.
Christopher Trueblood, 34, Aug. 20, possess and distribute controlled paraphernalia, abuse and neglect of children.
Cameron Criddell, 20, Aug. 20, grand larceny, receiving stolen goods, conspiring to trespass or commit larceny.
Juvenile, boy, 15, Aug. 20, assault and battery.
Leon Southard, 19, Aug. 20, trespass on posted property.
Joseph Frongillo, 19, Aug. 20, trespass on posted property.
Kayla Branch, 20, Aug. 20, abuse and neglect of children, possess, distribute controlled paraphernalia.
Juvenile, boy, 15, trespassing.
Juvenile, boy, 15, curfew violation.
Katlyn Pierce, 19, Aug. 20, receiving stolen goods, grand larceny, conspiring to trespass or commit larceny.
Jonathan Anthony, 21, Aug. 21, drunk in public, profane language.
Victor Powell, 38, Aug, 21, concealment, price alter merchandise.
Chevis Smith, 37, Aug. 21, driving with suspended or revoked license.
Mark Stevens, 24, Aug. 22, grand larceny, profane, threatening language over public airway.
Rachel Mason, 26, Aug. 22, assault and battery of a family member.
Tierra Westbrook, 28, Aug. 22, entering or setting in motion a vehicle, grand larceny, petit larceny, credit card theft.
Kathrine Carreiro, 21, Aug. 22, embezzlement.
Robert Thomas, 53, Aug. 22, concealment, price alter merchandise.
Marty Moran, 46, Aug. 22, burning or destroying personal property, simple assault and battery, indecent exposure
Tyler Wolf, 26, Aug. 22, assault and battery of a family member.
Emily Shoemaker, 33, Aug. 23, obtaining drugs by fraud.
Terry Lankford, 31, Aug. 23, forging coin and bank notes.
Heather Mason, 40, Aug. 23, concealment, price alter merchandise.
Tierra Westbook, 28, Aug. 23, entering or setting in motion a vehicle, grand larceny, credit card theft.
Juvenile, girl, 17, Aug. 24, receiving stolen goods.
Juvenile, boy, 17, Aug. 24, conspiring to trespass or commit larceny.
Juvenile, girl, 17, Aug. 24, grand larceny.
Juvenile, boy, 17, Aug. 24, reckless driving on private property.
Scott Corner, 28, Aug. 25, grand larceny.
Zachary Fox, 30, Aug. 25, violate restricted license, possession of schedule I, II controlled substance
Elijah Decosta, 21, Aug. 25, simple assault and battery, threat by letter, communication or electronic message.
Nathan Davis, 28, Aug. 25, petit larceny, destruction of property, monument, entering or setting in motion a vehicle, credit card theft.
Clayton Wingfield, 26, Aug. 25, destruction of property, monument, tampering with vehicle, trespass on church or school property.
John Nesbitt, 47, Aug. 27, threats to bomb or damage building, annoying phone calls.
Mary Francis, 54, Aug. 27, drunk in public.
Bjorn Storhaug, 28, Aug. 27, driving under the influence of alcohol, refuse to take blood or breath test, failure to stop at red light.
Austin Hermann, 21, Aug. 28, brandishing firearm, reckless general.
Tyrelle Jones, 39, Aug. 28, simple assault and battery.
