Citizens offer input on police chief search

The city of Williamsburg took comments from the public about what it should consider while searching for a new police chief in two places: Via a form on the city's site, and in a email dedicated to collecting comments.

City staff will send the public input to the search firm that it will hire to help conduct the search for a new police chief.

Former chief Dave Sloggie retired in December after four decades with the department. Andrew Barker, who said he has not yet made the decision on whether he will apply for the permanent position, is serving as interim chief.

City manager Marvin Collins said city staff are still in the process of choosing a search firm.

"It's a little early," Collins said. "We've got some good comments. We're happy with the open communication anyone had the chance to say anything."

Brenna Cowardin, who identified herself as a student in her comment, said she'd like to see the city's police department be more diligent in how it handles instances of sexual assault, especially among the student population.

"I am particularly interested in a renewed focus on aiding sexual assault survivors, particularly William and Mary students whose assaults occurred off-campus," she said. "There needs to be greater consistency between the on-campus treatment of sexual assault and off-campus treatment."

Cowardin wasn't the only student who mentioned police collaboration as it pertained to sexual assualt. Abbey Childs co-founded a campus groups called 16(IX)3, and the groups's name is play on words involving the year the college was chartered and Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education.

"Williamsburg Police can and should do a better job of working with the College of William and Mary and WMPD," said Abbey Childs. "Many instances of student sexual assault occur off-campus and fall within the jurisdiction of the Williamsburg Police Department."

According to the most recent Clery Act data, the college had seven reported rapes on its campuses during the 2015 school year.

Francesca Maestas, another student, said that the police department should take a long look at where it falls in the national picture for the sake of the Williamsburg community.

"Given that police departments across the nation are being held accountable for unjustified treatment of people of color, particularly African American men, I do believe that our next police chief should be both aware of this issue and should be willing to objectively review the state of the Williamsburg police department in regards to the issue," she said.

Another commenter said the new chief should be cognizant of how policing looks to minorities in the community.

"In a time when the incoming administration is threatening to act aggressively against immigrants, it's important that a police chief understand the valuable economic contribution of immigrants to a town like yours with its emphasis on tourism and seasonal work," said Simon Joyce, a English professor at the college." Policing needs above all else to be above politics right now and sensitive to how its actions are perceived by minority communities and immigrants in particular, when necessarily resisting the impulses of politicians when they threaten to violate Constitutional rights."

Williamsburg is one of just three percent police departments that are nationally accredited. It's been that way since 1987, and to retired educator and local activist John Whitley, keeping that distinction in the department is key for its next chief.

In his comment, Whitley referred to CALEA - the acronym is short for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, who is over the process of accredidation for nationally-accredited police departments.

The Williamsburg Police Department lasted went through its accreditation check in 2015 and is due for another check in 2018.

"It's not important if the new chief comes from the ranks or from a larger pool of qualified applicants," Whitley said. "It is absolutely essential s/he prevails in showing evidence of being qualified and having been a leader in the CALEA Difference."

