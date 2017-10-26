Update: Police identify man killed in I-64 crash

The person who died in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening on Interstate 64 eastbound in James City County has been identified, Virginia State Police said.

Jose Luis Cruz Barrios, 42 of Alexandria, died after his 2003 Nissan Murano ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned around 10:04 p.m., according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

Barrios, along with a passenger, was ejected from the car, Anaya said, and Barrios died at the scene.

Barrios’ family has been notified, and the accident is still under investigation, Anaya said.

Previously:

One person died late Monday as the result of a single-car accident on Interstate 64 at mile marker 231 in James City County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The single-car accident took place around 10:04 p.m. as the driver was traveling east on I-64 and ran off the road into the median, striking a tree, which caused the car to overturn and eject the driver and passenger, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release.

The driver of the car died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Anaya said.

The Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate, Anaya said.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.