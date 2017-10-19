Police on scene of potential explosive device in Williamsburg

Police are on the scene of a potential explosive device that has been found in a parking lot in downtown Williamsburg Thursday evening, according to Williamsburg Police.

The device was found around 5 p.m. in a parking lot in the area of South Boundary Street and Francis Street, Williamsburg Police spokesman Maj. Greg Riley said.

Currently, only the parking lot has been closed off, but Riley said around 9:15 p.m. that the perimeter could be extended.

Williamsburg Police, the Williamsburg Fire Department and Colonial Williamsburg Police have been on scene throughout, Riley said.

He said the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are now on scene also.

This story will be updated.

