Officials: Power surge in James City County causes outages, fires

An extensive power surge in the Grove and Kingsmill areas of James City County Wednesday resulted in more than 40 calls to the James City County Fire Department and four fires, according to a fire department official.

The first call came in at 3:39 p.m. and within two hours, fire crews had responded to 44 calls related to the power surge, including 27 calls for electrical shorts and smoke odors, 13 alarms, two calls for structure fires and two calls for transformer fires — where fire was burning on the telephone poles, according to James City County Fire Department battalion chief Al Catlett.

“It was a highly unusual event for us,” Catlett said. “Sometimes we get what we call surges of calls. In the past it’s been pretty much like your weather events — your ice storms, your (Hurricane) Isabels, and your (Hurricane) Floyds, and those types of things. But that’s usually over a period of 12 to 24 hours.”

The 44 calls came at an average of one every 2.7 minutes over the two hour period. All of the calls had a common, electrical-in-nature theme, he said.

“We pretty quickly realized that there was an unusual, electric-based event,” Catlett said. “And it was localized to a particular area of the county.”

He said fire crews from York County and Williamsburg also provided assistance. In almost all of the 44 calls, Catlett said, the fire department needed to send more than one apparatus to each incident.

“You quickly run out of stuff, and with that said, we have a very robust mutual aid agreement with our partner county in York County, the city of Williamsburg,” Catlett said. “We certainly drew upon them yesterday. The best way I can describe it is kind of a triage-like situation.”

No injuries were reported, according to the release.

Dominion crews continue to investigate the power surge, which Catlett said originated from Dominion’s Grove substation behind James City County Fire Station 2, and conditions have returned to normal, the release states. Catlett said there were multiple crews working at that particular substation Wednesday evening.

“That other group of 40-some calls, there were, embedded in those, there were multiple calls where there was an actual fire, or flash, or something, and that the device that it was in, be it a panel box, or a electrical box or a TV set or a computer, kind of contained it,” Catlett said.

“And it flashed burned for a second or two and then it went out. The fortunate fact is that it was contained within a device, because we very easily could have had many other actual fires that got out of whatever device it was. If there’s a silver lining, it was that. And that was people’s electrical protection devices worked, for the most part. We saw a lot of that yesterday.”

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.