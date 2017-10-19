Race for James City supervisors Powhatan District seat heats up

A frequent contributor at James City County Board of Supervisors meetings will run against a former chairman and incumbent in this year’s election to represent the Powhatan District.

“I’ve been going to the board meetings for seven years now and I think it’s time for me to give myself a shot at it,” said Joe Swanenburg, the Republican candidate.

Current supervisor and former chairman Michael Hipple is seeking reelection as an Independent against Swanenburg.

The board is comprised of five members. This year, two seats, Jamestown and Powhatan, will be on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Hipple was named chairman of the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission on June 15.

HRTAC, which is comprised of elected officials throughout the region, determines how an annual budget of roughly $200 million will be invested in transportation projects.

As chairman, Hipple is responsible for running the meetings, signing the checks, serving as a liaison for the board and working with the governor and Virginia Department of Transportation.

Swanenburg has been going to board meetings since 2010 and is a realtor.

Here is how Swanenburg and Hipple view the issues facing the county:

Public safety

Swanenburg said he believes public safety is the main issue in the county.

“Our public safety has been seriously underfunded, and that’s the first place I plan on fixing,” Swanenburg said.

“Public safety is fully staffed and fully funded,” Hipple responded during the supervisor’s forum on Oct. 12.

For fiscal year 2018, the county allocated $225,000 more to public safety — including animal control, fire EMS, emergency communications, emergency management, police and sheriff — compared to the 2017 fiscal year, according to the county budget.

Swanenburg said he would look at funding public safety by charging for county parks and recreation facilities and programs.

He didn’t specify which programs he would cut or which facilities he would charge for.

“I don’t know if we would change the rates, but we need to look at funding,” he said.

The parks and recreation facilities and programs recover 60 percent of their cost through fees.

In order to provide the same level of services, fees would need to increase and some programs and jobs may be eliminated if parks and recreation is forced to recover 100 percent of expenditures, said county Administrator Bryan Hill.

To have a 100 percent cost recovery, the county needs to bring in $2.2 million more, Hill said.

Long-term water options

Swanenburg said he has issues with a proposed desalination plant at Chickahominy Riverfront Park and would explore using Cranston Mill Pond instead.

Swanenburg said a desalination plant could harm wetlands, but said he would support a plant in Grove, which would use water from the James River.

Restoration Systems LLC and Chesapeake Bay Nutrient Land Trust LLC want to draw 8 million gallons from Cranston Mill Pond each day and sell that water to customers. Customers would then determine how the water is used.

Swanenburg said he isn’t proposing contracting with the company, but wants to engage in further conversations with the owners.

The Cranston Mill Pond owners do not have a permit to take the water.

Neither Hipple nor Swanenburg support renewing the contract with Newport News Waterworks for long-term water.

The county is still weighing its water options, Hipple said, but said there are solid choices on the table.

Options that have been discussed by the board include a possible desalination plant at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park, or serving as a test site for the Hampton Roads Sanitation District’s Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow program.

School funding

While Hipple and Swanenburg both think area schools are adequately funded, Swanenburg said Williamsburg should shoulder more of the financial burden.

“We need to go deeper and have the city pay their fair share,” Swanenburg said.

Swanenburg didn’t say how much he would ask the city to pay.

The school division’s expenses are funded primarily by the county, $88 million in 2018, with the city giving $9.2 million. Each locality’s allocation is based on their student populations — about 10 percent for the city and 90 percent for the county. The state contributed $33 million for the 2018 budget.

Campaign Finance

Hipple has raised $10,504, according to VPAP.org. He has received $1,000 contributions from Robert Beck and James Hamer. He also received $1,200 from Stephen Barrs.

Swanenburg has raised $7,322, according to VPAP.org. He received $2,000 from Richard Swanenburg and $1,200 from Ware Creek Building Corporation.

Background

Michael Hipple

​​​​​Family: Wife, Kristen, and seven children.

Education: Lafayette High School.

Work: General contractor.

Website: None

Joe Swanenburg

​​​​​Family: Two children.

Education: Lafayette High School, business degree from N.C. State.

Work: Contractor.

Website: citizensforswanenburg.com.

