Police say two men ask woman to pray before stealing credit card

A female in the 5000 block of Victory Boulevard was approached by two unknown males who asked her to pray with them before stealing and attempting to use the victim’s Visa’s card Jan. 21, according to a York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office news release.

The males asked to pray with the victim, saying they wanted to bless her, the release stated. After the interaction, the victim contacted her bank and learned of several failed attempts to use her Visa card in the Richmond area, but no losses were incurred, according to the release.

If anyone can identify the person, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999. Refer to report number 1700253.