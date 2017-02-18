Presidents Day closings

Williamsburg
•Williamsburg city offices are closed, including the Municipal Building and Quarterparth Recreation Center.
•Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools are closed.
•Williamsburg-James City County courts are closed.
•Libraries are open.
•Waller Mill Park is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
•Garbage collection operates on normal schedule.
James City
•James City County offices are closed.
•Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools are closed.
•Williamsburg-James City County courts are closed.
•James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center are open.
•County parks are open.
•Chickahominy Riverfront Park, James City County Marina and Little Creek Reservoir Park offices and stores are closed.
•Freedom Park office and store are open.
•Libraries are open.
•Convenience centers and garbage transfer station are open.
York
•York County offices are closed.
•York County Public Schools are closed.
•York County courts are closed.
•York-Poquoson Social Services are closed.
•Virginia Cooperative Extension is open.
•York County libraries are closed.
•Garage and recycling collection operate on normal schedule.
•Drop-off facilities at waste management center operate on normal schedule.
•Waste Management Center administrative offices are closed.