Primary election day

Election day

Tuesday, June 13 is primary day in Virginia and the races for governor and lieutenant governor top this year’s ballot. There is no primary in the race for attorney general, and there are no local primaries.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Virginia law allows registered voters to vote in one primary or the other, not both. Since there are two different ballots, voters will be required to indicate which ballot they wish to receive when they get to the polls.

A photo ID is required to vote.

To find your poll location, visit elections.virginia.gov/voter-outreach/where-to-vote.html

To learn more about the candidates, go to

Governor: http://bit.ly/2qvIKnC or http://bit.ly/2swKgeo

Lt. governor: http://bit.ly/2thyAIY or http://bit.ly/2skpgGY