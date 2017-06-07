Project manager to run for Jamestown supervisors seat

A project manager will run against a former supervisor in the county board of supervisors race this fall.

Tom Phillips, a senior project manager with Lane Construction, will run for the Jamestown district seat as a Republican against former supervisor, Jim Icenhour, according to filings at the office of Voter Registration.

Jim Icenhour, who will run as a Democrat, served as a county supervisor from 2006-2013.

Current Jamestown district representative and supervisors chairman, Kevin Onizuk, also a Republican, would not comment on whether he intends to run for another term.

Phillips has a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry from Virginia Tech and is married with three daughters, all of whom are graduates of William and Mary, according to Chris Henderson, James City County Republican Committee chairman.

The deadline to file for the supervisors race is June 13.

