National Weather Service predicts rain through afternoon, evening

The National Weather Service predicts that Williamsburg will see rain for much of Friday afternoon. There could be a thunderstorm as well.

"Showers and possibly a thunderstorm," its forecast says. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall." Any rainfall should be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, save for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Temperatures in the area will drop down to 53 degrees Friday evening, and the weather service expects the rain to continue.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2 a.m.," the forecast reads.

"Low around 53. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms."

Saturday's forecast doesn't include any rain. The weather should be partly cloudy with a high of 74.