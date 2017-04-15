City Council agrees to Raleigh Tavern expansion

City Council allowed Colonial Williamsburg to expand Raleigh Tavern so it covers a part of city-owned property along Duke of Gloucester Street.

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation asked for permission to build a porch and steps onto the tavern, expanding the structure's footprint.

In a memo the City Council, city manager Marvin Collins said the improvements to the tavern amount to nine square feet. The agreement will last 40 years, city attorney Christina Shelton said. After that time period, the city and foundation will revisit the request.

Making the tavern appear as close to the way it looked during its heyday is one of the reasons city staff recommended council allow the encroachment.

"The historic recreation of the Raleigh Tavern is consistent with the purpose of the Historic Area, and so, if historical accuracy is the intent, there have been encroachments in the past that have been consistent with this," Collins said.

The city manager pointed to existing agreements with R. Charlton's Coffeehouse and the Wetherburn's Tavern. Both of those businesses encroach on the city's right-of-way.

Neil Ellwein, director of architecture and engineering at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, said his employer aims to make the tavern as close as possible to its 18th-century heyday.

The tavern burned down in 1859, and in its reconstruction, builders did not replace the building's porches.

"We strive to build this back exactly, to the best information we have, to how it would have looked in the 18th century," he said. "That's what led us to the dimensions."

Williamsburg resident John Whitley is wary of the agreement and what he fears is a plan from Colonial Williamsburg to close parts of Williamsburg off to the public.

"I have a concern about the Raleigh Tavern step encroachment…not of its design or intent…but of its appearance to me of a continuing trend by CWF to gain a foothold, step by step, on Duke of Gloucester Street," Whitley said."The city is being asked to grant a license to CWF to encroach onto the city's right of way on Duke of Gloucester Street. It is not the nine square feet of space that evokes my concern. It is the appearance of setting precedent, this granting of the right of encroachment, that brings me forward at this time."

Four council members voted to allow the encroachment. Mayor Paul Freiling, the director of principal gifts for Colonial Williamsburg, abstained from voting and commenting.

"I think it also benefits the community to have Colonial Williamsburg reproduce more accurately the Raleigh Tavern building, which I think then makes it more authentic," Councilman Doug Pons said.

