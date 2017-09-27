Red Cross seeking blood donations

American Red Cross is seeking blood donations and a few local organizations will be hosting drives over the next week.

The Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood to maintain a diverse blood supply, according to a news release.

Donors of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as all blood types, are needed.

Local drives

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Noon- 6 p.m., Sept. 29., 100 Sentara Circle

Walnut Hills Baptist Church

2 p.m.- 7 p.m., Oct. 3, 1014 Jamestown Road

College of William and Mary Sadler Center

10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 4, 200 Stadium Drive