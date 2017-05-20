Coming together to fight cancer

While attendees came with different cancer experiences, all came with a shared camaraderie forged by the fight against cancer at Relay for Life Saturday at Warhill High School.

Relay for Life is a American Cancer Society fundraiser centered on relays. Attendees form teams and team members take turns walking a track to raise money and promote awareness of cancer.

About 400 participates registered for the event held by Relay for Life of Williamsburg at Warhill, raising $156,697.50 for cancer research, patient care programming and other efforts, according to the event's website.

People who walked around the school's track called the event an important moment of community for people affected by cancer.

Jorge Ramirez has more than a decade and a half of Relay for Life events under his belt.

"I'm a survivor," Ramirez said as he tapped the white sash wrapped around his torso. Around him other people were also identified as survivors with white sashes. Purple sashes identified caretakers.

Several hundred people turned out to support cancer survivors and other affected by cancer at Relay for Life held May 20, 2017 at Warhill High School. (Jack Jacobs) (Jack Jacobs)

What keeps him coming back is the event is a chance for survivors to come together, hear each others stories and support each other, Ramirez said.

It's also a chance for the loved ones of cancer patients to cope with the disease's toil, Michelle Carter said.

Many members of her family have had cancer, which motivates Carter to attend Relay for Life.

"All these people are together in this," Carter said.

