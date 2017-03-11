More than 200 turn out for Relay for Life fundraiser at Brass Canyon Brewery

More than 200 people turned out at the Brass Canyon Brewery Saturday for an event billed as Tartans & Tie Dyes helping raise money for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.

People had the opportunity to sample beer, listen to some music and help raise money for Mike and Christine Lucero's Relay for Life group, Team Shenanigans. Christine Lucero, along with her husband Mike Lucero, organized the event to raise money. Suggested donations of $10 were taken, and a portion of Brass Canyon Brewery's proceeds also went to Relay for Life.

Christine Lucero said she hoped to raise about $1,000 during the event, which went from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.