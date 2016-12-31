Resolution: Looking ahead to 2017

The new year is an ample time to reflect on our lives and look ahead to what might become. Our resolutions are almost always to better ourselves, the only question to answer is: How?

Gazette reporters spoke to both residents and visitors alike about their New Year’s resolutions. Here’s what they had to say:

Lifelong wanderer

Jenny Linn Loveland described 2016 as a year of culminations.

Loveland has always been an artist, in both imagery and words, but the Williamsburg resident said she put that part of herself "on hold" during 20 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. This year, after 15 years of painting and nearly six years of writing, Loveland saw some of her work bear fruit.

Jeannie Knotts and her father, George Godby By Troy Jefferson / Virginia Gazette Jeannie Knotts and her father, George Godby want to "keep on keeping on" next year. Jeannie Knotts and her father, George Godby want to "keep on keeping on" next year. (By Troy Jefferson / Virginia Gazette) (By Troy Jefferson / Virginia Gazette)

Her writing appeared in publication: one poem, published this year in the Armed Services Arts Partnership's Veterans Chapbook, was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her artwork now hangs from a wall in Williamsburg Art Gallery, where Loveland worked a recent front-desk shift, and she's even sold some pieces.

Also an art teacher, Loveland taught a seminar two years in the making. Developed by the Armed Services Arts Partnership with facility and supplies donated by James City County Parks and Recreation, the "Drawing and Visualization Seminar" allowed Loveland to share with other veterans her dual-sided passion.

Glenn Potter Amanda Williams / Virginia Gazette Glenn Potter is 56 and his resolution in 2017 is to buy a house. His children live in Tappahannock, and he wants to bring them to Williamsburg, where he grew up, to finish out high school. Glenn Potter is 56 and his resolution in 2017 is to buy a house. His children live in Tappahannock, and he wants to bring them to Williamsburg, where he grew up, to finish out high school. (Amanda Williams / Virginia Gazette) (Amanda Williams / Virginia Gazette)

"Writers will create visual imagery on a page and painters create poetry on a canvas, and that's how I was able to kind of resolve my bifurcation," she said.

Though encouraged and feeling validated by everything 2016 held, Loveland, a self-described wanderer and day-dreamer, has no plans to settle in 2017.

"Explore and wander and never let that go," she said. "To me, a trap is to start doing the same thing over and over again, and I think that's a rut."

The reward, for Loveland, lies in the process of her art, not necessarily the outcomes.

"It's good to do the homework and be open to opportunity," she said. "That's kind of what my resolution for this year is."

She'll continue exploring, certainly, but Loveland has some specific plans in mind, too.

"I've got a lot of paintings and a lot of pieces of writing, and I want to consolidate those," she said. "I want to continue that culmination."

Michael Grillo: Hopes for a house

It's been 11 years since Michael Grillo has called a house home.

"We got a one bedroom apartment. We're crammed," said the Brooklyn, N.Y., resident, who shares the apartment with his wife and 9-year-old son.

That's why, in 2017, Grillo looks forward to starting the search for a house to turn into a home. He and his wife hope to start looking late winter or spring, Grillo said.

"Eleven years is probably the last time we lived in an actual house," he said. "We just would like to get out of the city and move into the suburbs."

While Grillo's children, Michael and Sarah Anne, hope for good grades in 2017, Michael as he wraps up elementary school and Sarah Anne as she continues college studies, Grillo hopes for a success unmeasured by grades at work: as a museum educator at the Van Cortlandt House Museum, a 268-year-old house in Bronx, N.Y.

"We do have a big visitorship of students that come throughout the school year. I hope to increase that even more," he said.

Grillo embodies his passion for history. Wearing a bright red coat, navy cap and kilt, he stood out, even in the middle of Colonial Williamsburg. He said it was the uniform of an officer in the recreated 42nd Black Watch, or Royal Highland Regiment.

"I have 22 different outfits," he said. "If I feel like getting dressed, I'll get dressed."

Jonah Wilder: Growing pains

Jonah Wilder, 19, seemed relieved to part ways with 2016.

Personally, the year held some family hardships, and Wilder was further discouraged by everything else happening in the world.

"It felt like the universe kind of flipped, in all fields," he said.

All things considered, Wilder said 2016 was formative. The Jamestown High School graduate moved away and started pursuing a degree at Virginia Commonwealth University's School of the Arts.

"Just being on (my) own really changed my perspective, and I think the more that I do that, and the more people that I end meeting, the better my awareness is of that," he said.

His perspective will likely continue changing this summer, when Wilder travels to Europe to begin his area of study: filmmaking.

In 2017, Wilder resolves to be healthier. Mainly, he just wants to see where life, where growing up, takes him.

"When I make films, I don't just want them to be a story. I want them to incorporate meaning and symbolism, and with that comes understanding," Wilder said. "And I think that the more I grow up, the more I'll understand."

A home of his own

Glenn Potter was born and raised in Williamsburg. He went to Lafayette High School and works as a landscaper around town.

His goal for 2017?

"I want to get my own place," 56-year-old Potter said. "I want to buy. My kids are in Tappahannock but I hope maybe if I get my own place this year they'll move out here."

Right now he has a rental in the city. His daughter is a sophomore and his son is halfway through his senior year, but he hopes that they could finish high school at Warhill High School or even Lafayette, his alma mater.

As part of his resolution, he's working on finding a better job, he said. He spends hours at the Williamsburg Regional Library filling out online applications.

After some hesitation, Potter said he's optimistic about the New Year, but he's realistic too.

"Yeah, I mean if doesn't happen this year, I'll just keep grinding until it does happen," Potter said. "I'm not going to give up on it."

Determined to get a job

Seven months ago, 37-year-old Kevin Coch lost his job.

He's been wandering the streets of Williamsburg and York County ever since then, sleeping in homeless shelters, and spending his days at local libraries reading.

But 2017 will be different, he said. He likes to read mysteries and thrillers, his favorites are Stephen King novels. His resolution for the New Year is to find a job, and not just any job. Coch wants to be a private investigator.

"It's something I've always wanted to do, to help people," Coch said. "I'm going to get a job at a grocery store and pay for my certifications and my license."