Restaurant owners to meet about tax increase impacts

Not happy with the city's direction on the proposed tourism Development Fund, local restaurateurs will make their own presentation highlighting their concerns at a public meeting Thursday morning.

Mayor Paul Freiling said work-related travel will keep him from attending, but he expressed support for the meeting, which will include members of the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association.

"It is good to know that the WARA is engaged on the topic and continuing the conversation among its membership," he wrote in an email.

Councilman Doug Pons declined to comment, saying in an email that he did not yet know enough about the meeting to speculate. Council members Scott Foster, Barbara Ramsey and Benny Zhang did not respond to requests for comment.

Mickey Chohany, co-owner of Second Street Grill, said he and other restaurateurs had questions that were not addressed during a July 27 City Council question-and-answer session.

"I submitted three (questions), and I know someone else had another three. It was a bit of a head scratcher," he said. "Very little was asked from a restaurant perspective."

City Council is considering raising its meal and room taxes from 5 percent to 7 percent to finance a tourism development fund. It also may levy a 3.5 percent admissions tax. City manager Marvin Collins estimates the fund could have $3.5 million in its first year. Money would be used to finance tourism-based infrastructure projects the city hopes could drive tourism to the city.

Chohany and others from the restaurant industry plan to share information about the possible effects of a meal tax increase.

Victor Minichiello, whose restaurant Sal's by Victor is hosting the Aug. 3 session, said restauranteurs want the chance to show information that they don't think has been placed in the public sphere yet.

"It's a very important meeting not only for us, but for the entire community," he said. "We are all connected, whether it's tourism specifically or not."

Chohany said there is a side of the meal tax that the city has not considered.

"What we'll show should make them reconsider the tax increase," he said. "It should make them say, 'we might be on the wrong side of this.'"

"It's just moving too fast," Minichiello said. "What we're talking about is a 40 percent increase in the meal tax. We need more time."

Council responded to concerns from those in the restaurant industry as they moved toward introducing this fund to the public, Chohany said, but as restaurant owners did more research, those concerns shifted.

"Initially, we didn't have enough information, which goes back to them moving too quickly," Chohany said. "A lot of us had to do our (own) research."

For many restaurant owners and others invested in the health of the industry, Chohany said the discussion of the fund and requisite information gathering has pulled owners away from their businesses in what for many of them is a vital time.

"Giving it 30 days? In the busiest time of the year? It's been ill-conceived," he said.

Minichiello said hotel owners should attend the meeting since the two are linked as far the city is concerned.

"If they struggle, we all struggle," Minichiello said. "We want the hotel folks and everyone else — in the tourism industry we're all a team."

The Williamsburg Hotel and Motel Association and all members of City Council have been invited to the meeting, according to Debi Schaefer, the executive director of the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association.

"Restaurateurs need hoteliers, and we would hope they think the same about us," Chohany said. "If we're at odds, that doesn't help anyone."

Want to go?

When: Aug. 3, 9 a.m.

Where: Sal's by Victor, 1242 Richmond Road, Williamsburg