W&M's Reveley to retire in June 2018

Taylor Reveley, the 27th president at the College of William and Mary, will retire at the end of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Retiring in 14 months will give Reveley 10 years at the helm. He wants a chance to spend more time with his family, and says he looks forward to not having such a tight schedule.

“If I’d been 55 instead of 65 when I took the job, I would have given it 15 years,” he said. “Maybe even 20.”

Reveley’s son Taylor is the president at Longwood University. His father — also Taylor — ran Hampden-Sydney College from 1963 to 1977.

A lawyer, Reveley left a job as managing partner at Richmond law firm Hunton & Williams to become the dean of William and Mary’s law school in 1998.

“I had the corner office with the beautiful view and all,” he said. “It was hard to leave.”

When he took over as interim president in February 2008, Reveley said the campus was divided following the resignation of former president Gene Nichol that he first focused on bringing it together. One of the first calls he remembers is from Michael Powell, a former rector of the college’s Board of Visitors.

“My mission was to get on my horse and go do something,” Reveley said. “People were unhappy; the campus was pretty fraught at the time,” he said.

Nichol had the altar cross removed from the Wren Chapel in a move that he thought would make the building feel more accessible to non-Christian students. The move drew the ire of state legislators and alumni. Some donors withdrew their gifts before the cross was restored.

Part of the process of improving morale was being visible, Reveley said. Those on campus could see him at sporting or other informal events around campus.

Reveley said the concept of appearing accessible is one he valued even during his days at Hunton and Williams, a large law firm with offices in the U.S. and abroad. Its Virginia offices are in McLean, Richmond and Norfolk.

“People ought to have the sense that the leader is around,” he said. “If they do, there’s a greater likelihood that you know what’s going on.”

As much as he shows his face around campus, Reveley said the number of public engagements he had moving from law school dean to president of the college surprised him.

“One of the things that takes some getting used to is the number of times you are expected to speak,” he said. “You are, to an astonishing degree, a talking head.”

Eboni Brown, a former president of William and Mary’s student assembly, spoke to how Reveley ingratiated himself with the student body.

His main message when he’d see students was to not to overload themselves with extracurricular activities.

“Incoming freshman students can be overwhelmed by moving to campus and starting at William and Mary,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “From their first day on campus, President Reveley always tried to put them at ease, telling new students to take their time getting acclimated and not take on too much too soon.”

Lasting changes

Reveley said he is proud, for the most part, of the school’s changes since he shed the interim label in September 2008.

“We’ve had real growth in the amount of pride from William and Mary students, faculty, and alumni. We’ve taken a step forward in alumni engagement. We’ve got new and renovated buildings — lots of new and renovated buildings. I’m especially proud of the general education curriculum we put together.”

“Taylor has done a phenomenal job of leading William & Mary to a position of sustainable excellence,” said chancellor Robert Gates in a news release. “The challenge as a leader in a hallowed institution like William & Mary is to honor the traditions that bind the Tribe together but still move the institution forward. The Reveley era will be judged by historians as a turning point for the university, during which we gained the facilities, financial model and processes that will drive William & Mary’s preeminence for years to come.”

Fund raising, too, has shifted greatly under Reveley. He launched the For the Bold campaign, meant to raise $1 billion dollars for the college. Much of that money will help low-income students with covering the cost of attendance at the school.

“I would have loved to stick around and finish the campaign,” he said. “I’d rather not leave it to somebody to try and finish. I’d like to deliver the baby.”

Raising more money from the college’s alumni is part of a bigger strategy that Reveley thinks William and Mary will have to stick to in the years to come. If the state can’t support its institutions of higher education, those institutions need to look to other places for money.

“The state has all sorts of things it needs to fund,” he said. “The state’s revenue situation isn’t likely to get better for quite a while. There are states that put a lot of money into higher education — North Carolina does, Maryland does. Virginia doesn’t fund its institutions as robustly as before. Basically, (William and Mary) and the University of Virginia will have to fend for ourselves.”

As with any president, Reveley looks back on his time at the college and sees situations he wishes he’d have handled differently. One in particular, is the way he handled a particular conversation with William and Mary students who identified with the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement.

The students made a series of demands, including hiring more faculty of color and requiring diversity education in parts of the curriculum. Reveley rebuffed them, but said he sees in hindsight, that he could have handled the situation differently.

“That’s something I wish I would have handled better,” he said. “My conversation with them is one of the large ones.”

Race is just one issue that university presidents all over the country are dealing with, Reveley said. Mental health, veterans’ issues, and gender issues are some the other ones.

“Of all the issues campuses have to deal with, that’s probably the toughest one,” he said. “And societally, it’s the same.”

Chon Glover is the assistant to the President for Diversity and Community Initiatives. She ran a task force that suggested ways the school could improve the racial climate on campus.

“Has it been 100 percent? No,” she said. “But we have made progress, and much of that is due to the support of the administration.”

Looking forward

Don’t think that Reveley will sit on his laurels for the remainder of his time at the college. While he realizes he’ll be a lame duck at some point, he said still plans on pushing for growth in and around the campus.

“We’ve still got a lot of rocks we’re pushing up the hill,” he said. “I’ll be in full throat about them.”