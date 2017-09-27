William and Mary professors discuss racial violence, Charlottesville

Just weeks after white supremacists stormed through the University of Virginia, professors from the College of William and Mary convened to discuss factors that led to the recent happenings there and the larger societal issues America is facing.

Their discussion is part of a two-day event put on by the college’s Reves Center for International Studies.

Hispanic studies professor Teresa Longo, who directs the Reves Center said the recent events give universities and society at large to ponder what factors led to the events there.

“It poses a challenge for us to think about the crises and critiques we are living in right now,” she said.

In India, where professor Andrea Wright has done much of her research, animus between Hindus and Muslims is somewhat similar to what Americans sees between black and white Americans.

In India, the rub is between Muslims and Hindus. Violence the hands of the state and angst between those who are and are not considered “legitimate” is present in both places.

Protesters in Charlottesville began their ascent upon the city chagrined with city council members’ decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general.

Both India and the States have places where racial violence is prone, Wright said.

“We have these sites where ethno-nationalist violence flares are framed as protecting the nation,” she said. “We have to ask what kinds of history we want to commemorate, and the types of people we want to commemorate.”

Oludamini Ogunnaike, a religious studies professor, came to the States from Nigeria at four years old.

He can recall other drivers trying to run his mother off of the road many times as they traveled through Rising Sun, Maryland, a Ku Klux Klan stronghold.

Many people disavow the concept of white supremacy, he said, but studies show a significant portion of white Americans tend to hold similar views.

With that in mind, Trump’s election and the corresponding backlash along racial lines did not surprise him.

He mentioned both Reconstruction and the Civil Rights movement featured violent responses to what was perceived as a challenge to the concept of white supremacy at the time.

“I was surprised by the surprise, honestly. The stuff was around before, but it did not have to be explicit,” he said. “Now it has to be.”

As tempted as people may be to focus on Charlottesville and the events there, the vast majority of people are adversely affected by larger, more intractable issues.

“That’s not going to kill you,” he said of white supremacists’ violence. “What’s going to kill you are the disparities in access to things like health and education.”

