Revolution museum's fundraising campaign reached $16.8 million

A private fundraising campaign for the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown netted $16.8 million in gifts and grants through the end of July, according to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.

The museum’s Campaign for Support set a goal of $15 million but by the time the campaign finished July 31, it had exceeded that amount by $1.8 million, according to a foundation news release.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our donors and are humbled by the impact of their philanthropy on the new museum and on our educational mission,” said foundation president Cliff Fleet in a statement.

The campaign, which began in 2015, went hand-in-hand with the foundation’s master plan to transform the Yorktown Victory Center into the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, which was dedicated April 1.

More than 6,500 foundations, corporations and private citizens from 46 states and Washington, D.C. contributed to the campaign.

The private donations complement Virginia’s $51 million public investment in the new museum, according to the news release.

The American Revolution Museum officially launches with its 13-day grand opening celebration in Yorktown. Virginia Day saw a dedication of the museum to Nick and Mary Mathews, local philanthropists who donated the land the museum sits on, complete with state government officials, reenactors and music on April 1, 2017. The American Revolution Museum officially launches with its 13-day grand opening celebration in Yorktown. Virginia Day saw a dedication of the museum to Nick and Mary Mathews, local philanthropists who donated the land the museum sits on, complete with state government officials, reenactors and music on April 1, 2017. SEE MORE VIDEOS

The gifts and grants helped the foundation acquire artifacts and paid for production of films and interactive technologies in the museum, the release stated.

“Thanks to a successful public-private partnership, we have created a national center of tourism and education which will attract visitors from across the country,” said foundation executive director Philip G. Emerson in a statement.

The museum’s attendance has seen a sharp rise throughout 2017, with a 31.8 percent increase in paid visitors in the first five months of the year, with 77,913 people paying to visit. Over the summer, attendance was up 32.5 percent, with 65,902 visitors in June through August.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.