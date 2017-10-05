Williamsburg announces upcoming road closures for Art Museums expansion project

Portions of S. Nassau St. and Court St. will close from 7:30 a.m. Oct. 11 through 6 p.m. Oct. 24 for underground utility work being done as part of Colonial Williamsburg’s $40 million Art Museums expansion, according to a city of Williamsburg news release.

Detour signs will be posted on Francis St., S. Henry St. and Newport Ave. to direct traffic around the work site, the news release stated.

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is currently notifying its motorcoach and tour group partners of the temporary road closures, the release stated.

