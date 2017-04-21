VDOT announces Historic Triangle area road closures for next week

The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced its weekly road closures.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I:

I-64 east: Single-lane closure from Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) to Route 143 Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) April 24-27, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-64 west: Single-lane closure from Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) to Industrial Park Drive on April 23-24, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic shifts will occur overnight moving the two existing travel lanes on the concrete pavement to the left onto the new travel lanes in the median as follows:

April 23-24: I-64 WB from Industrial Park Drive to Fort Eustis Boulevard.

April 24-25: I-64 EB from Industrial Park Drive to Denbigh Boulevard.

April 25-26: I-64 EB from Fort Eustis Boulevard to Industrial Park Drive.

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closure on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 25-27, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open.

The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243). Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound dual-lane closures April 24-25 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the I-664 Interchange in Hampton.

Westbound alternating lane closures April 26-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Norge/Toano and ending before Old Stage Road.

Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City County:

Alternating lane closures have reduced traffic to one lane in both directions with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway). April 23-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17 (J. Clyde Morris Boulevard), Yorktown: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound at Commerce Circle as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The list only includes significant lane closures on major interstates and water crossings, as well as long-term bridge closures. For more specific lane closure information for your city/county, visit the Lane Closure Advisory Management System website.

Enter the date of planned travel.

Zoom into your city/county of interest

Click on the map showing orange cones in your area of interest for more information on lane closure locations, details and times.

Motorists can also use these tools to map out their travels: