News

Patriot’s Triathlon events could cause road delays

Privacy Policy

The Patriot’s Triathlon could cause road delays on Saturday and Sunday along various county roads, according to a news release from James City County.

The following roads could experience delays on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7:30 a.m. — 3:30 a.m.

  • Jamestown Road near the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry
  • Greensprings Road
  • 4H Club Road
  • John Tyler Highway, including the intersection of John Tyler Highway and Greensprings Road
  • Intersection of Monticello Avenue and John Tyler Highway

The following roads could experience delays on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. — Noon.

  • John Tyler Highway and Greensprings Road
  • John Tyler Highway and Monticello Avenue

For course maps and additional information, visit the website for the Virginia-Maryland Triathlon Series.

Copyright © 2017, The Virginia Gazette
75°