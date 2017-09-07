Patriot’s Triathlon events could cause road delays

The Patriot’s Triathlon could cause road delays on Saturday and Sunday along various county roads, according to a news release from James City County.
The following roads could experience delays on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7:30 a.m. — 3:30 a.m.
- Jamestown Road near the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry
- Greensprings Road
- 4H Club Road
- John Tyler Highway, including the intersection of John Tyler Highway and Greensprings Road
- Intersection of Monticello Avenue and John Tyler Highway
The following roads could experience delays on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. — Noon.
- John Tyler Highway and Greensprings Road
- John Tyler Highway and Monticello Avenue
