Patriot’s Triathlon events could cause road delays

The Patriot’s Triathlon could cause road delays on Saturday and Sunday along various county roads, according to a news release from James City County.

The following roads could experience delays on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7:30 a.m. — 3:30 a.m.

Jamestown Road near the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry

Greensprings Road

4H Club Road

John Tyler Highway, including the intersection of John Tyler Highway and Greensprings Road

Intersection of Monticello Avenue and John Tyler Highway

The following roads could experience delays on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. — Noon.

John Tyler Highway and Greensprings Road

John Tyler Highway and Monticello Avenue

For course maps and additional information, visit the website for the Virginia-Maryland Triathlon Series.