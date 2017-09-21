Discovery Channel's Road Trip Masters show coming to Greater Williamsburg

Discovery Channel’s Road Trip Masters will be filming in Greater Williamsburg Friday and Saturday, according to a news release.

The cast and crew of Road Trip Masters, hosted by educators Nick Kessler and Brian Fulmer, will be in a 1968 Cadillac to film a 30-minute show about visiting greater Williamsburg, according to a news release. That show is expected to air nationally in early 2018.

“We decided to shoot Road Trip Masters in Greater Williamsburg because it’s a wonderful example of a distinct American destination that’s ripe for rediscovery,” said the show’s co-host, Nick Kessler, in the release. “Greater Williamsburg is the indisputable center of American history, but it’s also a booming region that has something for everyone, from outdoor activities to fine dining and shopping to museums, spas and craft beverages.”

The show aims to tell the story of unique travel destinations across the United States. This is the first episode to be filmed in Virginia.

Season 1 of the show aired last year on Destination America, one of the Discovery-owned channels. Season 2 production began this summer.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Nick and the Road Trip Masters team so far,” said Williamsburg Area Destination Marketing Committee director Corrina Ferguson. “We are looking forward to the filming this weekend, and to seeing the episode about Greater Williamsburg air early next year.”

