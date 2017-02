The Williamsburg Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a 7-11 at the intersection of Second Street and Page Street on Feb. 12.

Just after 8 a.m., a man - who an employee described as a white or Hispanic male with a shirt tied around his face - entered the store and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a release.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.