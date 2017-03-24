Police: Robbery results in 2 arrests

WILLIAMSBURG - Police arrested a man and a woman Thursday evening in connection to a robbery at the America's Best Inn in the 1600 block of Richmond Road earlier that morning, according to a Williamsburg Police Department news release.

Police responded to the hotel Thursday at around 12:55 a.m. for a robbery, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, who told them he was making a delivery to the hotel and was approached by a 30-to-40 year-old black male, 5-foot-10 inches to 6-feet tall wearing all dark clothing, the release said.

The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money from the victim, according to the release, and after a brief struggle between the victim and suspect, the victim was cut.

The victim was treated for minor injuries by medics at the scene, and refused further medical treatment, the release said, while the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction with the victim's phone.

That evening, the investigating officer was able to identify the suspect in the incident, along with his accomplice - identified as Rodney O'Bryan Bartlett, 46, of York County and Laurie Leigh Thorn, 44, of James City County, the release said.

Bartlett was arrested March 23 around 10 p.m. and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where he was charged with robbery, grand larceny, abduction and maiming, according to the release.

Thorn was taken into custody March 23 around 11:30 p.m. and transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where she was charged with robbery and cocaine possession, the release said.

Bartlett and Thorn are both scheduled to appear in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court, Bartlett on April 4 and Thorn on May 5.