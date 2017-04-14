Police: Suspect in hotel robbery arrested

WILLIAMSBURG — One of the men suspected of robbing the Quarterpath Inn was taken into custody Friday, police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley said in a news release.

Williamsburg Police arrested Juwan Synquez Brown, 20 at his residence around 7 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident, Riley said. He was charged with one count of robbery and is being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, Riley said.

Police are still looking for a second suspect, Riley said.

At about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Williamsburg Police responded to the Quarterpath Inn at 620 York Street for a robbery, Riley said.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the clerk, who told them two black males in their early 20s, each about 6-feet tall and wearing dark-colored hooded jackets, entered the hotel, Riley said.

Each man displayed a handgun and demanded money, Riley said, and the clerk gave the suspects an undetermined amount of cash before the men fled the area. No one was hurt during the incident, Riley said.

This is the first hotel robbery of 2017, Riley said.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.