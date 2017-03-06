Milling, paving on Route 31 to begin March 12

JAMES CITY COUNTY - Jamestown Road is set for nightly milling and paving operations for the next two to three weeks, weather permitting.

Crews are scheduled to start work on Jamestown Road (Route 31) between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) March 12, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.

The work will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday evening, except for the signal work at Sandy Bay Rd. and Route 31, which will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Police will be onsite to direct traffic as needed for the duration of the work.

Expect delays on Route 31 during the work, as flaggers will reduce travel to one lane with alternating traffic.