Students lobby W&M for sanctuary campus

A group of students who attended William and Mary chancellor Robert Gates' speech Thursday in Phi Beta Kappa Hall said they plan to lobby university president Taylor Reveley to add W&M to the list of sanctuary campuses.

Colleges and universities around the nation have declared themselves as sanctuary campuses in response to President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The sanctuary distinction means university administrators will not divulge the status of undocumented students or cooperate with federal immigration authorities unless required by law.

None of those students spoke to Reveley during Thursday's open Q&A session, although they plan to approach him at a different time with the same notion in mind.

"I really don't feel like these students should be deported," said Tristan Vernon. "I think a lot of immigration laws are unjust. This affects me directly. My friend is at another university, facing deportation, and he is worried."

Reveley has previously shown his support for William and Mary's undocumented students and is among more than 600 college and university presidents who signed a petition in support of the undocumented students.

"They are important members of the William and Mary community, belong here, and should be allowed to finish their W&M educations," Reveley said in November. "It is important that they know we support them."

A statement isn't quite enough in comparison to what other schools are doing, according to at least one student.

"We've seen some stuff, but there's never been a statement putting plans in motion," said Madeline White. "There's been some lip service, but nothing concrete."

To deport students who have grown up in America, and don't hold ties to any other country is short-sighted and unfair, White said.

"We wanted to use this as an opportunity to have the school say that they will not work with (U.S. Immigartion and Customs Enforcement) or the other immigration authorities," White said. "There are other schools that have already."

Brian Whitson, chief communications officer for the college, said the school has no plans to release any information on the immigration status of students unless required to by law.

If the relevant laws change, he said, they'll look to the state's attorney general in response.

"Our police do not get involved in immigration matters nor does the university release immigration status of students," he said.

The feeling that undocumented students are in limbo is one that probably won't go away anytime soon, Vernon said.

"With Trump and all, (the discourse) already looked bad. It looks like it's only going to get worse," he said.

