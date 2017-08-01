School board members discuss transportation, redistricting

Members of the Williamsburg-James City County School Board met Tuesday to discuss the district's operating procedures and other matters just a matter of weeks from the beginning of the school year.

Both Williamsburg and James City County routinely ask the district for its buses, and members saw no issue with letting those uses continue.



"It's primarily in the summer, it's transportation of students for the summer programs," said senior director Marcellus Snipes.



Superintendent Olwen Herron said her district hopes to have finished the redistricting process, which involve a consulting firm and several public hearings, completed in the next few months.



"It's February," she said. "That's the timeline."



School board members will meet again on Aug. 15. All meetings are open to the public, and there is an opportunity for public comment as well.