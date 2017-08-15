School board hears ideas tied to staff, district communication

Members of the Williamsburg-James City County School Board heard Tuesday from a woman who thinks the district could communicate better.

Barbara Hunter, a public relations professional, performed an audit of the district's processes and made a series of recommendations to the board.

She looked at how the district communicates internally and externally, including correspondence with parents and other members of the community.

In some of her focus groups, Hunter said she heard people outside of the district yearn for a consistent method of communication from their school and the district's central office.

"It's really important that they be informed and that they be engaged," she said of parents.

Board member James Beers said communication has been on the radar of the community for quite some time.

"I know prior to being on the board myself that there were significant issues with communication," he said.