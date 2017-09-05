Proximity to schools, socioeconomic diversity among redistricting concerns

In a meeting that spanned more than three hours, Williamsburg-James City County school board member discussed some of the factors they’d like a consulting firm to keep in mind as it redistricts area schools.

Board chairwoman Kyra Cook said finding socioeconomic diversity in the area’s middle and high schools is among st her most pressing concerns.

“We are fulfilling a self-fulfilling prophecy of inequity,” she said of the district’s current high school feeder system.

Diversity is among several factors the board discussed. Members were split on the importance of proximity to school and how important the concept of forcing students to change schools is as the district moves forward.

“Maybe what we want we can’t have,” said board member Lisa Ownby. “We won’t know without looking at maps.”

A public hearing at the board’s Sep. 19 will give anyone the chance to speak with the board about its redistricting efforts.

They’ll decide on a concrete list of criteria for their consulting firm at an October meeting.

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.