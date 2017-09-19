Diversity, proximity among concerns mentioned at public hearing

More than 30 people signed up to speak with members of the Williamsburg-James City County school board as part of a public hearing on redistricting at a Sep. 19 meeting.

The board is working with a consulting firm to make new maps for its middle schools, and may do so for its high schools.’

Donald Ferguson told the board to consider the benefits students reap from attending diverse schools. Chambers was in the Williamsburg-James City County school system decades ago and said he did not understand those benefits immediately.

“What I was proud of was that we were fully integrated,” he said. “My friends in Richmond, they were not, or they went to private schools.”

Beth Chambers urged the board to move differently than its predecessors, who she thinks focused too intently on appeasing homeowners’ associations when deciding on new redistricting maps.

“We really do have a problem, and it started back then,” she said, referring to the district’s most recent redistricting effort.

Board member Jim Kelly said his colleagues will consider each of the points they are hearing as they decide on redistricting criteria.

“We do have some difficult decisions to make going forward,” he said.

In the first of two October meetings, the School Board will take staff comments and comments from the public into account as it decides what specific concerns to relay to the consulting firm concerning redistricting.

At its second October meeting, the board will agree on guidance given to the consultant performing the redistricting work.

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.