School board approves redistricting criteria

The California-based firm helping the Williamsburg-James City County school board with its redistricting efforts now knows the criteria the wants it to consider when drawing new maps.

In no particular order, the criteria are as follows: utilization, proximity, socioeconomic status, neighborhood concept, and longevity.

In July, board members unanimously voted to hire Cooperative Strategies to redraw boundaries pertaining to the area’s middle and high schools. Board members formally voted on the criteria they’ll send to that firm at their Oct. 17 meeting.

All agreed on the criteria as it pertained to middle schools, which the division has to redistrict to accommodate for the new James Blair Middle School. High schools are a different story.

Buildings are intended to be 88 percent full, and in 2016-17 Lafayette was at that threshold. At 90 percent and 110 percent, both Warhill and Jamestown were over capacity.

The fear is that redistricting now would lead to all schools hovering around 98 percent, which means they would all be over capacity.

Board members Jim Kelly and Sandra Young abstained from voting on the high school criteria. Both think the district could exacerbate its capacity issues at the high school level.

“We should end this and not continue on with drawing maps,” Kelly said.

Other board members, like Lisa Ownby and Kyra Cook, thought the board had an obligation to draw new maps for both middle and high school.

“We need to continue with the exercise and collect more data,” Ownby said. James Beers simply voted “no” to the high school criteria.

Superintendent Olwen Herron has said the district wants to be finished with the redistricting process by February 2018.

Bus drivers

Dozens of people came out in support of the district’s bus drivers, who say low salaries are at the root of the district’s issues with finding and retaining bus drivers.

At the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, district spokeswoman Betsy Overkamp-Smith said the district needed 22 more bus drivers.

Speakers told the board one of the reasons drivers leave is because of low pay relative other competitors, including the Willamsburg Area Transit Authority and York County.

Board members Julie Hummel ackowledged the issue is tied to funding and said she would be open to looking at how to increase drivers’ salaries.

“It’s something we shoud seriously consider doing,” she said.

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.