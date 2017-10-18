School board candidates talk driver shortage, diversity in forum

Two people vying for an open school board seat relayed a bit more on district issues and their possible solutions at a candidate forum Tuesday evening.

Audience members submitted several questions to the moderator about the district’s bus driver shortage. The district’s shortage of 22 bus drivers caused delays as students went to and from school at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

“That issue came up on us pretty quickly this year,” said Jim Kelly, a school board member since 2010. “WATA raised their rates (of bus driver pay), and people left.”

Kelly manages the industrial cranes at Newport News Shipbuilding. His opponent, Danon Middleton, said the issue was one of many Kelly could have addressed in his tenure.

“Since 2010, nothing has changed,” he said. Middleton is a former public school teacher who now works as an academic instructor at The Apprentice School at the shipyard.

Another question to the candidates was centered around the district’s inability to hire and maintain teachers of color.

“Let’s start with HBCUs,” Middleton said, adding that studies say students who have teachers who look like them may perform better in the classroom. “We have four within an hour’s drive.”

Those four are Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia Union University, and Virginia State. Kelly said the issue isn’t with the district’s recruiting, but rather with a larger national issue.

“There are just not enough students going to teaching college who want to be teachers,” he said.

Election day is Nov. 7. School board member Lisa Ownby is also running for re-election, but she is doing so unopposed.

