Kelly, Ownby keep school board seats

Jim Kelly won another term on the Williamsburg-James City County School Board Tuesday evening.

Kelly, who manages industrial cranes at Newport News Shipbuilding received 68 percent of the vote (4,032 votes), according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Danon Middeton, a former teacher at Jamestown High School and an academic instructor at The Apprentice School at the shipyard, ​​​​took home 31 percent of the vote (1,867 votes), according to unofficial results.

“I’m very eager to serve the community for the next four years,” Kelly said. “I think the win is a sign that my type of campaign is much more aligned with what voters want.”

Lisa Ownby joined the school board after a former member resigned. (WJCC)

Lisa Ownby ran unopposed in the Powhatan District and drew 77 percent of the vote (3,628 votes), according to unofficial results.

A write-in candidate, former teacher Mike Gilbin, received 23 percent of the write-in votes (1,093 votes), according to unofficial results.

Ownby is the director of operations at a James City County-based civil engineering and land planning firm, Landtech Resources. Previously, she worked as a recruitment specialist at the College of William and Mary.

This four-year term will be Ownby’s first: She finished out the term of former School Board member Joe Fuentes, who resigned in January 2016.

Ownby said she is looking forward to emphasizing some of the concepts that are important to her and the people she represents.

“I’m eager to continue with my issues from last year,” she said, naming school equity and teacher compensation as examples. “I think this is a mandate to continue my work.”

