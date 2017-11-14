School board members consider short-term expansion fix

The Williamsburg-James City County school board mulled over plans Tuesday to deal with the district’s capacity issues in the short term.

Each high school is at or overcapacity. Buildings are intended to be 88 percent full, and in 2016-17 Lafayette was at that threshold.

At 90 percent and 110 percent, both Lafayette and Jamestown were over capacity.

New York-based consulting firm FutureThink provided the board with enrollment projections detailing projected enrollment in the next decade.

The most likely projection says high school enrollment would increase by around 300 students ten years from now.

"I don't think that justifies a fourth high school," said board chairwoman Kyra Cook said. "

Adding trailers would cost around $25 million, and each can hold up to 50 students.

Board members thought adding 12 to Jamestown, then 8 trailers to both Warhill and Lafayette could help with the capacity issues at each school.

James Beers was of the opinion that building a school for children who may be there in years to come could come across as smart to one of the district’s funding partners.

“(County staff) are are very much in favor of long term planning," Beers said. "That's pretty close to half of a high school."

Though Julie Hummel said did not yet support enlarging schools, she also mentioned her apprehension where temporary trailers were concerned.

"We are in a different space than back in the 80s," she said. Hummel added that district staff are altering school entrances with the intent of making them safer in today’s climate.

Board members will take up the expansion issue and the related redistricting issue at their December meeting.

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.